Is James Wiseman playing tonight vs Washington Wizards? Warriors release availability report for their star sophomore after his G-League performances

Warriors’ sophomore James Wiseman would not play in the matchup against Kyle Kuzma and the Washington Wizards

The Golden State Warriors have acquired quite some talent in recent years. After five straight trips to the Finals, the Warriors fell apart in 2019-20, due to injuries and more. In 2019, they drafted Jordan Poole and Eric Paschall. In 2020, due to the tragedy the 2019-20 season was, they got a lottery pick, and secured James Wiseman as the 2nd pick in the draft. Then, in 2021, they picked Jonathan Kuminga and Moses Moody.

James Wiseman played 39 games last season before he was ruled out with a meniscus injury. In those games, Wiseman averaged 11.5 points and 5.8 rebounds. Since April 2021, Wiseman has been out of action, and underwent surgery to repair his meniscus. He started to work to make his way back to the court during the end of 2021, before requiring a second surgery.

After almost 11 months of being out of action, Wiseman made his return to a game, when he suited up for the Santa Cruz Warriors in the G-League.

James Wiseman would not suit up for the Warriors tonight

James Wiseman was on a minutes restriction in both the games he played for the G-League Warriors. He was only allowed 20 minutes a night, and Wiseman was making the most of the same. Last night, he scored 19 points, grabbed 14 rebounds, and had 2 blocks.

James Wiseman has hit his 20-minute limit and his night is most likely done. Finishes with: 19pts

14rbs

2blks

5tovs

3fls

8/17 FG

1/2 3PT

1/4 FT

+4 — r/Warriors (@GSWReddit) March 13, 2022

Despite his excellent showings for Santa Cruz, Steve Kerr and co still arent convinced about getting Wiseman out there on the NBA floor yet. He has been listed as OUT for tonight’s matchup.

Warriors still have James Wiseman listed as out vs Wizards tomorrow. Just finished up his second G-League game. Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala still out. Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr. are back. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 14, 2022

We do get Draymond Green and Otto Porter Jr back tonight though. I guess we’d have to wait a little more to see Wiseman alongside Stephen Curry and co.