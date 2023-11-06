Spent Many, Many Days Rehabbing Together”: Klay Thompson, Considering James Wiseman To Be His Dear Friend, Can’t Wait To See Him At Warriors-Pistons

In a recent interview, Golden State Warriors star Klay Thompson was asked about the upcoming game against the Detroit Pistons. In particular, he was asked about the reunion he will have with former No.2 overall pick James Wiseman. Wiseman was the Dubs’ pick back in the 2020 NBA Draft but was traded to Detroit in early 2023.

Contemplating the same, Thompson claims he is looking forward to reuniting with the 22-year-old. “I consider James a dear friend, so it will be great to see him and catch up,” said Thompson. Wiseman and Klay were quite close, especially considering they rehabbed together when injured.

In 2020 following an ACL Tear in the 2019 NBA Finals, Thompson suffered another injury. This time around, it was a right Achilles tear, that left him devastated. After all, he had just suffered excruciatingly painful back-to-back injuries. In that same 2020-2021 season, Wiseman suffered a torn meniscus and thus began a friendship whose seeds were sown in rehabilitation.

Klay Thompson and James Wiseman won an NBA Championship together in 2022

It was tough rehab for Klay Thompson. By his own admittance, there were times when he made mistakes in the rehabilitation process, making it even more difficult to return. “I just missed the game so much at that time and I was cleared to play 5-on-5. But I’m not sure if it was the right move,” said Thompson.

Nevertheless, by the time the 2021-2022 season rolled around, Klay was ready to return to the court. He was reunited with his Splash Brother, Stephen Curry, and was ready to raise hell. However, the same could not be said for James Wiseman, who was still undergoing rehabilitation.

A shame really, especially considering what a great year the Golden State Warriors had. Not only did they outdo everyone’s expectations, but they also went all the way and won the NBA Championship. A huge moment, and one that even Wiseman got to share in despite not playing.

He may be on the Detroit Pistons now, but Wiseman will always hold a special place in the hearts of his former teammates. As such, many of them, including Klay Thompson are looking forward to seeing him in tonight’s game.