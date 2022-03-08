Basketball

“Since Kyrie Irving promised vengeance at the All-Star Break, Brooklyn Nets are 1-5”: The former champion fails to back his tall claims, with the Nets falling below +500

"Since Kyrie Irving promised vengeance at the All-Star Break, Brooklyn Nets are 1-5": The former champion fails to back his tall claims, with the Nets falling below +500
Arjun Julka

A 25-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Luka Doncic gets his signature shoe deal from Michael Jordan": Mavericks superstar to launch his signature shoe line with Nike's Jordan Brand
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"Since Kyrie Irving promised vengeance at the All-Star Break, Brooklyn Nets are 1-5": The former champion fails to back his tall claims, with the Nets falling below +500
“Since Kyrie Irving promised vengeance at the All-Star Break, Brooklyn Nets are 1-5”: The former champion fails to back his tall claims, with the Nets falling below +500

Post Kyrie Irving’s sensational claim during the All-Star break, the Brooklyn Nets are 1-5. The…