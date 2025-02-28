Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight Against The Cavaliers (Feb 28th)?

Feb 4, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts in the first quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

In another top-of-the-East matchup, the Celtics are hoping to make their intentions known for the rest of the regular season- they’re not playing around and are looking to defend their title. After a disheartening loss to the Pistons last time out, they will want to bounce back against the Cavaliers.

Health was part of the reason they lost to the Pistons by 20 points, and it seems like it’ll affect them tonight as well.

Jaylen Brown will most likely be missing his 2nd consecutive game after sitting out against the Pistons due to a contusion to his left thigh. Brown suffered the injury in the Celtics’ contest vs the Raptors.

He’s been listed as ‘questionable’ on the Celtics‘ official injury report, with the team claiming his status is ‘day-to-day.’ It’ll be interesting to see if Joe Mazzulla will risk playing his star wing against the Cavs or rest him till he’s fully healthy.

Injury Report for tomorrow vs. Cleveland: Jaylen Brown (left thigh contusion) – QUESTIONABLE

Jrue Holiday (right hand mallet finger) – QUESTIONABLE

Luke Kornet (personal reasons) – QUESTIONABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 27, 2025

His 2 way abilities will be a huge miss for the Celtics in their matchup against Detroit, and his absence meant the Boston side was one wing short to deal with Motor City’s athletic wing players.

The Cavs are relatively undermanned in the wing department, so it’s possible that Brown may sit out and make sure he’s as healthy as possible for the Celtics’ title defense.

Joining Brown on the injury report is Jrue Holiday, with an injury to his mallet finger.

The season series between the East’s two best teams has seen the Celtics win twice to the Cavs’ one win. With tomorrow being the last matchup in the regular season, the Lucky Greens will want to establish dominance in order to carry that mental edge into the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown’s production against tonight’s opponents may be missed, seeing as he’s averaged 20.2 points, 5.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists in 24 games against the Cavaliers in his career.