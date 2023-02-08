Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Celtics Starting Lineup Revealed for February 8

Feb 1, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) reacts after his three point basket against th eBrooklyn Nets in the first quarter at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Heading into Wednesday, the Boston Celtics have marked Jaylen Brown as probable. He missed their last game due to a non-covid-related illness. Fortunately, Brown will most likely be available for the game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Celtics will need him desperately for the upcoming game. Especially because the Sixers have the formidable duo of James Harden and Joel Embiid in their ranks. With Jaylen Brown present, the Celtics have two exceptional scorers who can create their own shots and make them when they count.

#NEBHInjuryReport for tomorrow vs. Philadelphia: Jaylen Brown (illness, non-COVID) – PROBABLE

Danilo Gallinari (left knee ACL repair) – OUT

Luke Kornet (left ankle sprain) – PROBABLE

Marcus Smart (right ankle sprain) – OUT

Robert Williams (left ankle sprain) – PROBABLE — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 7, 2023

The Boston Celtics lineup will feature Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are easily one of the most impressive teams this season. While both the leagues have been quite competitive recently, the Celtics have still managed to stand out. They are currently the top seed in the East and have the best record in the entire league.

Though the Nuggets are catching up and now stand only one loss behind them, there is virtually no challenge to their playoff hopes. In fact, it is very likely that they would be matched up against either the 8th or the 7th seed in the first round.

For the Celtics, the duo of Jaylen Brown and Jayson Tatum has become quite a lethal combination. Their chemistry and work rate are not just impressive, it is also telling of a bright future ahead for the franchise. That is if they can manage to retain their dominating duo.

The two of them will definitely start the game against Philadelphia. They will play alongside Robert Williams, Derrick White, and Al Horford.

Brown is having a career-best season

Jaylen Brown is having the best season of his life. He is averaging 27 points and 7.1 rebounds per game. Brown has also become far more lethal from various parts of the court.

He can land important daggers from around the court and has a deep bag of moves. The Sixers will find it a little tricky to guard him in the next game.

