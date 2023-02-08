“LeBron James, An Accomplishment Beyond Well Deserved!”: Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and the Warriors Congratulate ‘Fierce Rival’ on Record Night

Feb 12, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) dribbles past Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (6) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-USA TODAY Sports

We all bore witness to NBA History tonight. With his 36th point of the night, LeBron James broke an NBA record many imagined to be unattainable. Kareem Adbul-Jabbar scored 38,387 points throughout his 20-year NBA Career. He held the record for the most regular-season points for 38 years and 10 months, till tonight.

With a fadeaway bucket, LeBron scored the 38,388th point of his career, surpassing Kareem and becoming the league’s top scorer.

38,388 POINTS LeBron James hits the fadeaway jumper to become the NBA’s all-time leading scorer! #ScoringKing pic.twitter.com/P5LyTZAZn3 — NBA (@NBA) February 8, 2023

It is one of the biggest moments in NBA History, and as expected, James was emotional about it.

Not only did he have a whole array of superstars and celebrities support him courtside, but he also received a flurry of love through various social media platforms.

Stephen Curry and Draymond Green congratulated LeBron James for his record

When Stephen Curry broke the NBA’s 3-point record on December 14, 2021, LeBron James was among the people who congratulated him for the same.

Just landed in Dallas to see @StephenCurry30 broke the record and to make it even doper he did it in the GARDEN!! WOW CONGRATS BROTHER!! INCREDIBLE 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 15, 2021

Tonight, as the King eclipsed the Cap, Steph made sure to return the favor.

Congrats @KingJames …legendary stuff right there 🫡 #38388 — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) February 8, 2023

Along with Steph, his teammate and LeBron’s friend, Draymond Green, took to Twitter to congratulate the King.

Congrats my brother @KingJames 🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐🐐 not hearing anything they sayin!! #38388 — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 8, 2023

2015 Finals MVP, known for putting a stop to Bron, Andre Iguodala also took to Twitter.

Along with these tweets, the official account of the Golden State Warriors shared a video where Steph and Dray congratulated the Lakers superstar.

We’ve had some epic battles. We’ve seen some incredible performances. Tonight, we witnessed history. Congrats, @KingJames pic.twitter.com/HdkjPhaLCF — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) February 8, 2023

LeBron James has had epic battles with the Warriors, and it’s only fitting for them to share a message to celebrate his achievements.

What impact did the Warriors have on Bron’s legacy?

In the Finals, LeBron has a 4-6 record. Despite being considered one of the greatest ever to play, Bron couldn’t take down a young Golden State team in 2015. The Warriors and the Cavaliers matched up four consecutive times in the NBA Finals, with LeBron James emerging victorious only once.

If the Warriors didn’t have their dynasty, the King might have even had seven rings and would then have been considered the undisputed GOAT.

