Is Jaylen Brown Playing Tonight vs the Grizzlies? Celtics star’s Injury Report Ahead of the Clash With #2 Team in the West

The Boston Celtics are the best team in the Eastern Conference. Following a fairytale run to the NBA Finals last year, Gang Green has carried that momentum into the 2023 season. Led by the duo of Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown, the Celtics have found much success.

Currently, they stand first in the East with a record of 40-16. That not only makes them the best in the conference but also the best in the entire league. However, unfortunate circumstances have seen them suffer an injury blow, as Brown left the court early during the team’s second-last match against the 76ers.

Given how integral he is to the team, fans are wondering. Will the 26-year-old be available for their crucial clash against the Memphis Grizzlies?

Boston Celtics will provide Jaylen Brown injury update next week

Sunday night sees the Boston Celtics take on the Memphis Grizzlies in what will be a blockbuster match. Both teams are doing relatively well and will look to continue racking up wins on their road to the Playoffs.

Unfortunately for the Celtics, they will have to take on Ja Morant and co without Jaylen Brown. In an update from the team, Brown went down with a maxillary facial fracture in the team’s match against the 76ers and an update on the same will only be provided next week.

#NEBHInjuryReport Jaylen Brown suffered a maxillary facial fracture during the team’s game vs the Philadelphia 76ers on Wednesday night. His status will be updated next week. — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 10, 2023

The C’s will have to rely on the performances of Jayson Tatum who has been playing some MVP-caliber basketball.

It is a shame though, Brown is not only an integral part of the roster but has been in some fine form. His last few matches are proof of just how good he is.

Brown was in top form leading up to the match against the 76ers

Jaylen Brown only played 18 minutes for the Celtics in their win against the 76ers. His injury early in the game prevented him from continuing what has been a great run of games. After all, the man was phenomenal in the lead-up to the match. Scoring 27, 26, 37, and 22 in his last four games against the Suns, Nets, Lakers, and Knicks respectively.

It’s no secret how important he is to the functioning of the team. Hopefully, he will be back in action as soon as possible.

