Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Grizzlies? Celtics’ MVP Candidate’s Availability Report Ahead of Clash With Ja Morant and Co

Nov 7, 2022; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) and Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) during the second half at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-USA TODAY Sports

A 94-106 loss against the Phoenix Suns in the first week this month sort of opened the eyes for Jayson Tatum and the Celtics. Not only they are on a 3-0 run since then, but they have also won these games quite comprehensively without much of Jaylen Brown.

The #2 guard of the Cs didn’t play against the Pistons at the start of the week, had a 17-minute (4 points) appearance against the Sixers on Wednesday, and again missed out recent 127-116 home win against the Hornets.

While he will be making a return in the Sunday night outing against the Memphis Grizzlies, Tatum might miss out on the clash between the two top contenders from the opposite conferences.

Also read: “I Missed Jayson Tatum’s First Ever Crawl”: Brandy Cole, Tatum’s Mother, On Celtics Star’s Tough Upbringing

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Ja Morant and Co?

Jayson Tatum had 41 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, a steal, and two blocks in the win against LaMelo Ball’s Hornets. However, there are chances of him missing the game tonight against the #2 team in the West.

He was questionable in the game against the Hornets due to a non-COVID-related illness which could shorten his game time in tonight’s game. However, the 4x All-Star is not on the injury list as of now, according to some Boston beat reporters.

Al Horford is no longer on Boston’s injury report. Celtics IR for tomorrow’s game vs. Memphis: Malcolm Brogdon, Right Achilles Soreness – PROBABLE

Jaylen Brown, Facial Fracture – OUT

Danilo Gallinari, Left Knee ACL Repair – OUT

Marcus Smart, Right Ankle Sprain – OUT — Taylor Snow (@taylorcsnow) February 11, 2023

We think that he plays this high-intensity game, and ascertains his claim as the best MVP candidate from the Easy. It would be a treat for the NBA community as both these top teams got a little better before the transfer deadline this week.

Celtics and Grizzlies after the transfer deadline

Although the Celtics reportedly missed out on Kevin Durant and Grizzlies on Mikal Bridges, it’s not like the transfer deadline went bad for both of these teams.

They became even better on shooting as C’s added Mike Muscala to their already terrific 3-point shooting team, while Grizzlies would become a lot better after adding Luke Kennard from the Clippers.

Both the players most probably will be in action tonight, let’s see how good they actually make them on the court.

Also read: Jayson Tatum Passes Shaquille O’Neal On a Scoring Chart In the Win Against The Detroit Pistons