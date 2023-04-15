Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Hawks? Celtics’ 4x All-Star’s Injury Update Before Game 1

The second seed of the Eastern Conference, the Boston Celtics, are ready to take on the 8th seed Atlanta Hawks, who just came off the Play-in tournament after eliminating the Toronto Raptors. Jayson Tatum would have just one thing in mind, and that would be the Larry O’Brien trophy.

Last year, they were just a step away from getting the Celtics their first taste of the ultimate glory since Kevin Garnett and Paul Pierce-led Cs did it in 2008. Now, as the West looks as weak as it has ever been, it is their chance to win it all.

However, will Tatum be available for his Saturday’s Game 1 encounter against Trae Young and Co? Let’s find out.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs the Atlanta Hawks?

The 4x All-Star will be playing against the Hawks in Game 1 of the Celtics’ first round of the Playoffs. Only Danilo Gallinari is out for the Boston team.

Celtics injury report for Game 1: Gallinari – OUT That is all — John Karalis 🇬🇷 🇺🇦 (@John_Karalis) April 14, 2023

The Hawks have everyone available for their first away game. They would want to snatch a win against the team they have not been able to defeat throughout this regular season.

How do the Hawks fair against the Celtics in the Playoffs?

The Playoffs record would not be as encouraging for the Hawks as it would be for the Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown starrer team.

The Cs are 10-2 against the Hawks in post-season history and are yet to lose a series against an Atlanta team. It would surely boost the morale of the Celtics team, as well as fans who are desperately waiting for their team to win a championship, probably even more than the players.

But records are there to be broken and amidst the Hawks making their interest in trading Trae Young public, the sensational point guard will try his best to make another big upset on his post-season resume so that he gets himself the best possible scenario for the future.