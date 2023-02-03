Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight vs Suns? Celtics Release Injury Report For 4-Time All-Star

Boston Celtics fans will be awaiting news on the availability of their biggest star Jayson Tatum for tonight’s game against Phoenix.

The Celtics have fashioned quite a good start to their 2022-23 NBA season. After making the NBA Finals in the season past, the Cs will look to do one better this time around.

They finished the calendar year of 2022 with a whopping 63-19 record over both seasons. They started the season off pretty hot, going on to establish a 21-5 record. However, they fell off for a period over that, going .500 for a couple of weeks.

They earned their way back to form, putting together a 9-game winning streak. They stuttered again with 3 losses, but are now on a 2-game win streak with a league-best 37-15 record.

The Celtics have won 10 straight vs. the Nets including playoffs 🔥 Does Boston have Brooklyn’s number? 👀 pic.twitter.com/OIooCLXr8I — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 2, 2023

Jayson Tatum was named an All-Star for the 4th year in a row. The 24-year-old has also been at the center of a number of MVP discussions throughout the season.

Is Jayson Tatum playing tonight vs Phoenix Suns?

The 6’9″ forward has been playing through a wrist injury this season. Tatum even said that he might need offseason surgery in order to completely recover from this niggle.

However, this isn’t ruling Tatum out of playing tonight in their home game against the Suns. The star forward projects to be available for the game following a 31-point outing against the Nets.

No Smart or Gallo for Friday’s game against the Suns, Celtics announce. Clean injury report otherwise. — Cameron Tabatabaie (@CTabatabaie) February 2, 2023

Given that the Celtics are at full strength, they are likely to take down the Suns, who’re missing their best player in All-Star Devin Booker.

Tatum stats this season

Jayson Tatum is 4th in the league in the scoring charts, averaging 31.1 points per game so far. The All-NBA First Teamer from last season is on a career-high scoring run at this moment.

Tatum and Brown have become the NBA’s highest-scoring duo this season. Their combined points per game average of 58.1 ppg could be the highest by a pair of teammates in NBA history if they keep up this pace.