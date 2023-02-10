Is Jayson Tatum Playing Tonight Vs The Hornets? Celtics Superstar’s Availability Report Amidst Illness

Jan 19, 2023; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics forward Jayson Tatum (0) reacts after his three point basket against the Golden State Warriors in overtime at TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-USA TODAY Sports

Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics have consistently been one of the NBA’s top teams throughout this 2022-23 season as they post a 39-16 record ahead of their matchup against the Charlotte Hornets. Unlike a lot of other teams across the league however, they were surprisingly quiet during this year’s trade deadline.

The Celts are essentially a lock for the Playoffs at this point given their system. In fact, it would be quite the surprise if they weren’t a homecourt advantage squad come postseason time. So, with Jaylen Brown out due to a facial injury he suffered at the hands of Jayson Tatum in-game, the Celts can rest easy in terms of their standings.

As for Tatum’s availability, this is up in the air going into Boston’s upcoming game against the Charlotte Hornets.

Will Jayson Tatum play tonight?

Jayson Tatum has been diagnosed with a non-COVID related illness and has been listed as ‘questionable’ going into tonight’s game between the Boston Celtics and the Charlotte Hornets. Tatum’s availability will most likely be a game-time decision depending on how he’s feeling.

In 3 games against the Hornets this season, he’s averaged 39.7 points on 53.8% shooting from the field. On the season, the Jordan athlete is putting up 30,6 points, grabbing 8.7 rebounds, and dishing out 4.5 assists all while shooting 46.2% from the field.

Other than a game against the Memphis Grizzlies, the Celtics will be facing a litany of Eastern Conference teams from now up until March 7th, where they would eventually go up against the Portland Trailblazers.

