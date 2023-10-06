Responsible for Drake’s New Album’s A&R, Kevin Durant Hypes Up ‘For All the Dogs’ Hours Before Its Release: “The Greatest”

After a lot of hype, Drake‘s newest album, “For All the Dogs” is just hours from dropping. One of the most popular figures of this generation, Aubrey is a household name across the world. With that in mind, everyone is excited about the new release, including Phoenix Suns star Kevin Durant, who shared his excitement on Instagram.

Having shifted the date from September 22nd to October 6th, Drake has been teasing fans for months now. He even took it one step further, changing the timing of the release from 12:00 AM EST to 6:00 AM EST, adding to the suspense. Nevertheless, fans remain excited, as they managed to get a glimpse of the poster and the list of songs.

One of the things fans noticed in the poster were the credits. While the usual suspects were named from OVO’s team, one of the more intriguing inclusions was KD. As mentioned earlier, the Slim Reaper is excited about the album’s release, and the reason now is quite apparent. After all, he is credited for A&R, meaning he was responsible for recruiting some of the promising new artists on the album.

As such, Durant hyped up the album on his IG story. Paying tribute to the album itself, the two-time NBA Champion referred to Champagne Papi as the “greatest”, while also doing a little teasing himself as he followed up with a picture of himself and his dog. A clear shoutout to the name of the album.

Safe to say, 6:00 AM EST cannot come quicker. The world is waiting to listen to Drake’s new album, “For All the Dogs,” and even get a taste of the new talent KD procured for the project.

Drake and Kevin Durant are good friends and the latter has featured in some of the former’s greatest works

“For All the Dogs” isn’t the first time Drake and Kevin Durant have worked together. The Phoenix Suns star has featured in some of the rapper’s finest works over the years. Most notably, KD made a cameo in the music video for Laugh Now Cry Later, where he played Drizzy one-on-one.

Additionally, he also made another cameo in the song Rich Flex. This was a particularly special feature, as the entire video was self-shot by Drake himself. Making an appearance at the start of the video, Durant can clearly be seen putting his hands together at what seems to be one of the many parties, the Canadian rap icon has hosted over the years.

KD aside, Drake has special bonds with several NBA superstars. He has been seen hanging out publically with the likes of LeBron James and Stephen Curry on several occasions. He even managed to get Kawhi Leonard to feature in the music video for his song Way 2 Sexy. A feat some may say is harder than winning an NBA Championship.

Jokes aside, the rapper has never shied away from showcasing his love and support for the NBA and its superstars. This time around, he has even managed to enroll the help of one of the league’s biggest stars in what is sure to be a very successful and incredible project.