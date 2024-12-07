Is Jimmy Butler Playing Tonight vs Suns? Heat Injury Report (7th December)

The Miami Heat have turned around their slow start to the season, improving their record to 10-10. They snapped a 2-game losing streak with a 41-point win over LeBron James and his Lakers the other night. The Heat have gotten themselves a bit of a breather after the win over the Lakers, with three days before their next contest.

Hosting the Phoenix Suns tonight, the fans are excited to see Kevin Durant come into town. However, at the same time, they wonder if their star Jimmy Butler will suit up.

There seems to be good news for the fans. Jimmy Butler has been listed as PROBABLE on the injury report. Butler has been included in the report because of right knee soreness. While being included in the IR is never a good sign, Butler most likely means he will suit up tonight.

So far this season, Butler has missed five games, two of which were due to knee concerns. While he looked alright against the Lakers, Butler’s knee is something the Heat will keep a close eye on. The 35-year-old is a key part of the team, and would be crucial if the Heat aim a deep postseason run again.

Heat Injury Report for 7th December

Apart from Jimmy Butler, there are three other Heat players on the report. Josh Christopher and Kel’el Ware are both OUT on G League assignment. Pelle Larsson has been listed as QUESTIONABLE with a right ankle sprain.

On a happier note, the Heat get Nikola Jovic, Josh Richardson, and Dru Smith back in their lineup tonight.