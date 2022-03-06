Is Joe Harris playing today vs Boston Celtics?: Reports announce bearish ankle injury update on Nets player ahead of matchup vs Jayson Tatum and co.

Will Joe Harris be available to play during the matchup between the Brooklyn Nets and the Boston Celtics?

The Brooklyn Nets aren’t exactly known for their depth. So, Joe Harris being one of the few players that can come off the bench and give them reliable production means that he is very important to this franchise.

This season, the shooter has averaged 11.3 points, 4 rebounds, and 1 assist, while shooting a blazing hot 45.2% from the field, and 46.6% from beyond the arc.

His numbers may not look very shiny at first glance, but they were incredibly important to the Nets’ success, which makes his recent injury that much sadder.

Harris recently suffered a serious ankle injury, which frankly, didn’t look too bad at first. But later reports confirmed what the reality of the situation was. And let’s just say, it answers whether or not Joe Harris will play against the Celtics, pretty clearly.

Joe Harris will undergo season-ending ankle surgery, making it impossible for him to be available to play against the Celtics

The worst possible scenario has come true for the Nets. Joe Harris will go through season-ending ankle surgery in the near future, and hence, will be unavailable for selection ahead of this massive game against the Boston Celtics.

Ankle injuries can be extremely dangerous. At the end of the day, people may not remember as much now, but we’ve already seen just how bad they were for Stephen Curry during his early career.

More than anything else, we wish Joe Harris a very speedy recovery and hope to see him back out on the court very, very soon.

