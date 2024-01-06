Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Against The Jazz? Availability Update On 76ers Big-Man Following His Return From Ankle Injury

Jan 5, 2024; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) reacts against the New York Knicks in the second quarter at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Ross-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have been 1-1 through two games of their current three-game homestand. Before traveling to Atlanta for their single-game road trip, Nick Nurse’s boys will prepare to face the Utah Jazz at the Wells Fargo Center. With hopes to redeem themselves after an embarrassing loss against the New York Knicks, Joel Embiid will be expected to have a great performance. However, will Embiid be healthy enough to take the floor?

Joel Embiid suffered a right ankle injury due to which he missed out on the final four games of the 2023 calendar year. Returning to the lineup at the beginning of the three-game homestand, Embiid seems to be completely fit.

Fans of the Philadelphia 76ers would be pleased to learn that the 2023 MVP hasn’t been added to the injury report. As things stand, Joel Embiid will be expected to play tonight. However, despite the player having appeared in the last few games, head coach Nick Nurse was asked to speak on JoJo’s injury.

“He seems to be pretty good,” said Nurse. “I think we’re still working on just a little better conditioning aspect of it, but he was a full participant and very energetic today.”

However, the team could be playing without De’Anthony Melton, Tobias Harris, Furkan Korkmaz, and Robert Covington, all of whom are listed as “game-time decisions”. Add to that the fact that the Jazz has won seven of their last ten games, and really, while the 76ers will be considered favorites, anything could happen during this contest.

Joel Embiid is on track to win his 2nd MVP award

The Philadelphia 76ers are one of the best-performing teams in the league. Sitting third in the East with a 23-11 record, the Pennsylvania side is sitting merely 1.5 games behind the #2 Milwaukee Bucks.

While Tyrese Maxey has had a breakout season, Joel Embiid’s outstanding performance has been the biggest reason behind the franchise’s success.

Leading the Philly side to a 23-11 record, Embiid is averaging some jaw-dropping numbers – 34.6 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. There is no doubt that Embiid has emerged as one of the frontrunners to win the Michael Jordan trophy.

While Giannis Antetokounmpo and Nikola Jokic are also giving him tough competition for the prestigious MVP award, it is almost certain that Embiid will make his seventh All-Star appearance later in the season.