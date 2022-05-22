“I don’t care what fantasy squad you put together, we are hard to beat”: When Stephen Curry picked the 2014-2015 Warriors as his starting five to start an NBA 2K16 franchise

Stephen Curry picked the 2014-2015 Warriors starting five when he was asked to name his dream line-up to start a 2K16 franchise.

The Golden State Warriors franchise has been one of the most successful ones over the past decade. Since the 2012-2013 season, Stephen Curry and co. have made 8 playoff appearances, won the Western Conference Finals for 5 straight years, and won championships in 2015, 2017, and 2018.

The 2014-2015 GSW team was one of the most special squads out of all. Heading into that campaign, no one really had the Warriors, led by rookie coach Steve Kerr, as a title contender.

However, shocking every team in the league, this apparent “up-and-coming” squad managed to win 67 games, finish the regular season with the best record, and ended up winning the franchise’s 4th championship.

Stephen Curry explained the 2014-2015 Warriors starting five was his pick as his dream line-up to start a 2K16 franchise

After a historic MVP-winning season, Steph was one of the three stars who graced the cover of NBA 2K16.

During a promotional Q&A for the game, Bleacher Report asked Curry which five players he’d take to start his dream 2K16 franchise.

Putting a lot of confidence in his own team, Curry selected the 2014-15 Warriors’ starting five.

Q: If you were to start a 2K16 franchise right now, who would you want on your team as your starting five?

Steph: Shoot. This is obviously biased. Hypothetical. My squad, my five starters. We got like a 65-and-something record this year. So, that’s hard to beat. I don’t care what fantasy squad you put together, that’s hard to beat, so I’ll roll with us. I might change up the jerseys or something, but I’ll keep my roster.

Chef Curry seemed a bit impressed by his own tea with their “65-and-something” record. Little did Steph know that the very next season, this same squad would go on to break the 1996 Chicago Bulls’ record of 72 wins.