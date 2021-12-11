“Guys like me and Stephen Curry are shooting 3s from so much deeper than the Larry Birds, Mark Prices, and Reggie Miller”: Damian Lillard reflects on how the game has changed and the evolution of the 3-pointer

Blazers superstar Damian Lillard talks about how the evolution of the 3-pointer has changed the game, starting with himself and Stephen Curry.

The league has become more guard-dominant than it ever was. Players like Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard have made the 3-point shot an essential tool for every potential aspirant who wishes to play in the NBA. The no of shot attempts from beyond the arc has increased significantly.

The game has changed in such a way it facilitates play for guards. The physicality of a player is no longer the only criteria to play in the NBA. The era of bully ball has somewhat come to an end. The arrival of marksmen like Lillard, Curry, and Klay Thompson has changed the landscape.

The no of shot attempts from beyond the arc has risen notably, with players taking double-digit attempts from the 3-point line. During the previous era’s 3-point shooting was seen as more of a role player’s job than the superstar of the respective team.

One of the first players to make the 3-point shot popular, Larry Bird, averaged 1.9 attempts from beyond the arc. While players like Curry and Lillard average little above 8-attempts per game.

Damian Lillard gets candid about how the game has changed in the current era.

When it comes to the best shooter of all time, the name that quickly crops up in most minds is that of Steph Curry. However, Dame-Time has made his niche in this category as well. Logo Lillard is known as one of the most clutch players in the league.

Though Lillard is going through a shooting slump, there is no denying what the six-time All-Star brings to the table. Lillard is a career 37.3% shooter from the 3-point line, averaging 8.0 attempts per game. On the other hand, Curry is a career 43.2% shooter from beyond the arc, averaging 8.7 attempts per game.

Recently, Lillard spoke about how he and Curry have played a crucial role in changing the game.

“The game has really changed, starting with guys like Steph and myself. The 3-pointers of the history of the game when we talk about the Larry Birds, Mark Prices, and Reggie Miller, you look at the numbers and they were three 3-pointers attempted per game, two and a half 3s attempted per game. When you look at ours not only nine, ten, eleven, 3s per game, but just shooting it from so much deeper off the bounce and transition. You know, just so many different ways that we’re doing it. The game has come a long way as far as shooting.”

“I think the game has really changed… starting with guys like Steph and myself.”@Dame_Lillard on the history of the three-pointer (via @JanieMcCAP)pic.twitter.com/x5P3Rp1XFR — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) December 11, 2021

Players such as Curry and Lillard have paved the way for the younger generation of stars such as Devin Booker, Trae Young, Tyler Herro, and Jayson Tatum. These potential superstars know how to shoot the ball.

Players like Lillard and Curry are a threat as soon as they cross half-court. We have seen multiple defenders guard them at one time due to the impact they can have on a game.