Is Stephen Curry Playing Tonight vs Suns? Warriors Release Superstar’s Availability Update

Oct 23, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after falling out of bounds against the Sacramento Kings during the second quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen Curry is the undisputed three-point king of the NBA world. He will face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday to grab another win.

20-years from now, Stephen Curry will be seen as a mythical player. His legends will flood the NBA media and people will sing tales of his adventures and vast success. There will probably be no one like him in the future.

That being said, all we can do right now is watch him dance and enjoy every moment of it. On that note, Curry has started the current season on a high note. It has been visible in his game that he is hungry for the 5th championship.

With a 2-1 record behind them, Warriors will face the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday. The official injury report hasn’t listed Stephen Curry and the star will be available for the game.

Stephen Curry will be crucial against the Phoenix Suns

Steph is deadly from anywhere on the court. Even on his best offensive night, he is also the best decoy. Every time he is on the court, his teammates score because Steph stretches the defense with ease. He opens up driving lanes, pulls defenders away, and finds open players.

Add his shooting and driving to the mix and you have a generational talent. Going into Tuesday, the 34-year-old star has three consecutive 30-point games.

In the Warriors’ win against the Sacramento Kings, Chef Curry made an impressive 33 points. He also made 7 three-pointers on 58.3% shooting from beyond the arc.

What to expect from the upcoming game?

Despite what happened to Phoenix Suns in the 2022 playoffs, it is hard to deny the capabilities of their squad. The team is stacked with incredible talent. The trio of Chris Paul, Devin Booker, and Deandre Ayton is dangerous.

The Warriors are up against the masters of pick and roll. The Suns have weaponized P&R. And though the Warriors are also blessed with these tactics, the Suns are just a little bit better at it.

Of course, Golden State has the advantage of three-point shooting. They have some phenomenal shooters. Klay Thompson, Jordan Poole, and Andrew Wiggins can all land crucial well-contested shots.

The Suns will have to properly defend the perimeter while letting Ayton take care of any player attacking the rim. A failure to do either of that will easily lead to a loss.

