Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Boston Celtics? Sixers Release Injury Report For the MVP Candidate as Jayson Tatum and Co Await in TD Garden

In their last four outings, Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers have lost two such games which could make the MVP candidate doubt his team’s chances of making a deeper Playoffs of run this season.

Although one of them was against a 32-26 New York Knicks at MSG, the other one was a 109-119 loss against the Orlando Magic in Philly.

Fans of the franchise would not be happy about either one as the team loses ground for the top spot in the East. As they face the Boston Celtics Tuesday night, will their juggernaut be available to play?

Is Joel Embiid playing tonight vs. Jayson Tatum and Co?

The Sixers end their two-game road trip tonight in TD Garden, in the clash of MVP candidates, just a couple of days after a bitter 108-97 defeat in the Madison Square Garden.

And before the game and Jayson Tatum’s 38-16 team, they are in dilemma of whether their top scorer will be playing or not as the Cameroonian big man is on the injury list as “questionable” because of soreness on his left foot.

Sixers vs Celtics injury report lists Joel Embiid as questionable with left foot soreness. For Boston, Marcus Smart is out while Jaylen Brown, Robert Williams III and Luke Kornet are listed as probable. pic.twitter.com/f69slmra5J — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) February 7, 2023

Now, they could be looking at a back-to-back loss if Jo Jo stays out.

Embiid’s 33/10/4 and James Harden’s 22/6/11 seasons could go to waste

While James Harden is having a terrific statistical season as a playmaker and Joel is being elite on scoring and not even lacking on defense. And still, this decently-build Philly team cannot get consistent wins and is failing to put easy games to bed than the big ones.

Embiid is averaging 33.8 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, 1.5 steals, and 1.5 blocks per game in the last 5 games, scoring 28+ in each, but Sixers still lost two of those games.

The reason might be the inconsistency of Harden or the whole team both literally switching off from time to time. Or is it Doc Rivers’ coaching? Many Sixers fans would say the latter. We shall see come the postseason.

