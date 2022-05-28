“Michael Jordan’s ‘son’ Jimmy Butler outdoes LeBron James’ 45-point game 6 performance!”: NBA Twitter erupts after Jimmy Buckets drops a stellar performance

Jimmy Butler definitely outdid LeBron James tonight. His 47-8-9 makes him the player with the most 40+ games this postseason

Jimmy Butler was on one tonight. The tough shots down the stretch and his scoring arsenal were on full display. This was a man that knew he wasn’t going home.

LeBron James 10 years ago in Game 6 in Boston: 45 points, 15 rebounds, 5 assists in 45 minutes. Jimmy Butler tonight in Game 6 in Boston: 45 points, nine rebounds, eight assists in 45 minutes. — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) May 28, 2022

The Miami Heat have proven all their doubters wrong with this one. They are now tied 3-3 in the series and we get to say the two best words in sports “Game 7”.

Tonight’s performance from Butler was simply all-time. He did everything he needed to and boy did he come up clutch. LeBron James will be proud of that one.

We think that performance might just be better than LeBron James’ game 6. It looked as though Jimmy Channeled his ‘dad’ Michael Jordan’s spirit tonight.

Michael Jordan’s ‘son’ Jimmy Butler outdoes LeBron James’ 45-point game 6 performance! https://t.co/hCpe6hTNPX — Jeet Pukhrambam (@jeetpukhrambam) May 28, 2022

Is Jimmy Butler Michael Jordan’s ‘son’ true or false? Whatever the case, tonight’s heroics will be talked about forever.

There was a rumor circulating that Michael Jordan had abandoned a son back in 1988. Jimmy Butler was born around the same time. Both Jimmy and Michael play in a similar manner and both players are great when push comes to shove.

We don’t know if the rumor is true or false, and frankly, it does not matter. What Butler did tonight is nothing short of legendary. Nobody backed the Miami Heat to overcome the Boston Celtics, and yet, here we are.

He has broken all kinds of records for the Heat. If the Heat prevails in Game 7, we are in for a spicy Finals matchup.

Most 40/5/5 playoff games in Miami Heat franchise history: Jimmy Butler: 4

All other Heat players combined: 4 (Lebron and D Wade each had two each) https://t.co/x1VvEgDeex — Tommy Beer (@TommyBeer) May 28, 2022

