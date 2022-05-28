Basketball

“Michael Jordan’s ‘son’ Jimmy Butler outdoes LeBron James’ 45-point game 6 performance!”: NBA Twitter erupts after Jimmy Buckets drops a stellar performance

Jimmy Butler definitely outdid LeBron James tonight. His 47-8-9 makes him the player with the most 40+ games this postseason
Jeet Pukhrambam

Jeet Pukhrambam is TheSportsRush's editor and creative writer. After freelancing for five years as an independent writer, Jeet has created thousands of blog posts and articles. He now makes intriguing news reports and covers throwback stories on all things NBA. In his free time, he enjoys techno, football, cooking, and traveling. Jeet takes pride in his tangential thinking, music playlists, and his love for spaghetti.

Previous Article
"Ain't nobody was worried about us these last two years": Stephen Curry's hilarious response on teams building their rosters to beat Golden State
Next Article
“Dwyane Wade called me and told me nobody cares about my banged up knee”: Jimmy Butler reveals his motivating factor following 47-point explosion in Game 6 Heat win
NBA Latest Post
“Dwyane Wade called me and told me nobody cares about my banged up knee”: Jimmy Butler reveals his motivating factor following 47-point explosion in Game 6 Heat win
“Dwyane Wade called me and told me nobody cares about my banged up knee”: Jimmy Butler reveals his motivating factor following 47-point explosion in Game 6 Heat win

Jimmy Butler says that Dwyane Wade hit him up before Game 6 against the Celtics…