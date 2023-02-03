“NBA Got Some Explaining to Do”: All-Star Lineup Leaves Sixers stars Joel Embiid and James Harden Fuming

Feb 1, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia 76ers guard James Harden (1) and center Joel Embiid (21) talks during a break in the fourth quarter against the Orlando Magic at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

The All-Star Reserves list is finally out and while it’s an exciting time for many, there are few active players who are furious with the list. Actually, there are two precisely. Both Philadelphia 76ers stars. Joel Embiid and James Harden have taken to social media following the release of the final list of reserves. They believe it is unfair and needs to be scrutinized. Embiid, in fact, specifically called out the NBA for it.

Joel Embiid has been exceptional this season. He is playing at the highest level and is without a doubt among the elite. Yet, Joel Embiid will not be a starter in the upcoming game. And Embiid is furious about it.

Furthermore, James Harden has been nothing short of outstanding this season. He deserved to be on the All-Star reserves list. Therefore, it does make sense for Embiid to openly challenge NBA. After all, he isn’t the only one getting snubbed from Philadelphia. In retaliation, the 7ft center took to his Twitter to pose a question directly at the league.

Joel Embiid and James Harden disappointed with All-Star lineup

Embiid’s tweet is essentially an open call by the star for a better selection process. Harden is averaging a 20+ point double-double this season after all.

The former Nets guard has evolved quite aptly to the Sixers. By sharing the scoring load with Embiid and taking over the playmaking, Harden has made the Sixers a much more capable team than last season.

He is recording 11 assists and 6 rebounds per game. There are only a handful of players on the reserve list who are putting Harden-type numbers and managing to win as many games.

Meanwhile, Harden took to his Instagram and posted a video claiming it was disrespectful to snub him. The angst will likely fade in time. It may even make The Beard more ferocious. A sight we haven’t seen in a while.

Fans too are unhappy with the All-Stars lineup

Like Embiid and Harden, fans too are unhappy with the snub. They showed their dissatisfaction with the selections on Twitter.

Being in Philly = being disliked by the @NBA. That’s just the way it is. https://t.co/4DETkiy7lW — Ed Glavin (@EdGlavin) February 3, 2023

Facts!!! They on some bullshit if you ask me. A) you should be a starter B) James should be on the team C) jimmy should be in the game…smh https://t.co/a5AlgShF14 — Chris Joseph Brickley (@Cbrickley603) February 3, 2023

The games after All-Star weekend should be interesting. Maybe this is the motivation Harden needs to bring back his prime days and became the lethal shooter he always was.

