Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight Vs Celtics? Availability Update on Philly’s MVP Favorite Ahead of Blockbuster Duel Vs Jayson Tatum

Joel Embiid and the Sixers are entering the season with high hopes of silverware, will Embiid be kicking things off from opening night?

Joel Embiid, is an MVP frontrunner heading into the 2022-23 NBA season. And while this was the case about 2 seasons ago too prior to his injury, fans are hoping the man won’t be forced to take time off this time around.

Embiid is a walking double-double on any given night. Injuries, however, have plagued JoJo throughout his career, even robbing him of his entire rookie season.

Also read: Joel Embiid and 36,928 points scoring Jazz legend are the only players in 32 years to average 30-11

Heading into the new campaign, there is no reason to believe that injuries are a thing of the past with Embiid. Joel was injured during the Playoffs and the 76ers even took a safe approach to his preseason.

“Load management” could be on the horizon for a roster ready to contend now, despite the hopes of the NBA community.

Will Joel Embiid suit up against Jayson Tatum and the Celtics?

There is reason for concern that Embiid might miss the season opener.

Beyond having his minutes restricted, Embiid also had to sit out any of the Sixers’ preseason games on the road. And yet, a slight injury scare revealed itself, only further heightening concern.

After the Sixers’ preseason game against the Hornets, the big man was asked about his health.

“I’m feeling OK, I’m still working my way back. I’ve had an on-and-off summer as far as really being able to do stuff on the basketball court, but I got four or five days to be ready and I’ll be ready.” responded the Sixers center.

With Philadelphia cementing their place as contenders with some roster tweaks opening day now awaits.

The Sixers will be looking to send a message, and so would Joel Embiid. An MVP charge needs a narrative, and Embiid’s availability would be a major one. And an opening day thrashing of the reigning Eastern Conference Champions Boston Celtics could go a long way.

With the star big man publicly stating his plans to be ready for opening night, there isn’t a reason to believe otherwise. Will this be the season “The Process” redeems himself?

How bad an injury history has Joel Embiid nursed?

2021-22 marked the most appearances Embiid has ever made in an NBA season. JoJo appeared in 68 games and started all of them.

A torn meniscus, broken navicular bones, injured fingers, Embiid has gone through them all in the past. In fact, the Sixers’ franchise star has missed more than 25 games a season four out of 7 times in his NBA career.

With surgeries in the off-season, Embiid seems to have addressed the lingering injuries of last season.

And so, fit and gearing to go, Embiid will hope his medical hurdles are placed further away than ever before on his path to silverware.

Also read: “Giannis Antetokounmpo, KD, Steph Curry, LeBron James, and Joel Embiid”: Matt Barnes Snubs Luka Doncic and 2-time MVP From his Top 5 Current Players List