Is Joel Embiid Playing Tonight vs Warriors? Sixers Issue Availability Report for MVP Frontrunner

Mar 22, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA;Chicago Bulls guard Coby White (0) is defended by Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) during the first quarter at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers are arguably the hottest team in the NBA currently. Led by MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid, the Sixers have won nine of their last ten games and surged up to the third seed in the East. After losing an encounter to the Bulls, they made sure to get the next win. They went to Chicago and sealed a 116-91 win and clinched a playoff berth as well.

Joel Embiid has been on an absolute tear this season. After finishing as the runner-up in the MVP race for two consecutive years, Embiid knew just when to turn up this year. He’s averaging 33.2 points, 10.2 rebounds, 4.2 assists, and 1.7 blocks this season. Thanks to his contribution to the Sixers’ surge, the Nuggets’ skid, and more, Embiid secured the top spot on the MVP ladder.

Now as the Sixers head to San Francisco, fans want to know whether Embiid will suit up or not.

Joel Embiid is listed as Questionable tonight

Joel Embiid is the focal point of the Sixers’ offense, and it is very clear. Without him, the team doesn’t feel quite the same, and that explains his stronghold on the MVP race. Now, coming to the Bay, Joel might not be present on the floor tonight.

The Sixers have listed Embiid as Questionable with right calf tightness.

Sixers vs Warriors injury report lists Joel Embiid, James Harden and Jalen McDaniels as questionable. Andrew Wiggins remains out along with Gary Payton II and Andre Iguodala. pic.twitter.com/IWQHSVN5KA — Sam DiGiovanni (@BySamDiGiovanni) March 23, 2023

Even James Harden is listed as questionable, but I guess we can expect the duo to suit up against the defending champions tonight.