“Respect Him for Everything That He Stands for”: Russell Westbrook Sings Kyrie Irving’s Praise Following Clippers’ Win Over Mavericks

The Los Angeles Clippers just put up a show as they took down the visiting Dallas Mavericks 107-88. Russell Westbrook was pivotal for the Clippers, as he scored 14 points, dished seven assists, and finished with eight boards.

After the game, Westbrook was asked by Clippers beat writer Joey Linn about his pre-game embrace with Mavs star Kyrie Irving. Responding to the question about his relationship with Irving, Westbrook said, “I respect him for everything that he stands for and stands on. Especially his family… Mutual respect and I’m always thankful for him supporting me through everything since I’ve been in the league.”

Kyrie and Westbrook both seem to have great love and respect for each other. During the pre-game warmups, Westbrook, Kyrie and Harden were seen embracing each other.

The sight of the trio embracing each other sure did come off as a surprise after what happened in Brooklyn. Both Harden and Kyrie seem to have moved on from their Nets days. On the other hand, Kyrie and Russ showed that they got each other’s back no matter how much flak they receive from everyone else.

Kyrie and Russ got each other’s back

Kyrie Irving is very vocal on social media. A few months ago, he took to Instagram to post a story about Westbrook.

Giving the Clippers guard his flowers, Kyrie wrote in the post, “Let’s not pretend this dude right here didn’t revolutionize the game and inspire all of us to do things YOUR way and say f**k ’em all.”

This post from Kyrie must have meant a lot to Westbrook. After his failed stint with LeBron James and the Lakers, Russ was a constant target of media criticism and ridicule from fans for quite some time.

The 2017 MVP seems to have handled this slump well though, as he even agreed to come off the bench for the Clippers this season. This sense of sacrifice and unselfish play from Westbrook surely has set a standard in the Clippers locker room.

As for Kyrie and Russell, they are good friends. Though they have never had any beef, they have always gone hard at each other, as both of them play the same position. However, the two seem to have gotten closer over the years, as the two veteran guards were even seen working out together during the summer.

But this clip isn’t surprising in the slightest, as both Irving and Westbrook have been in the league for over a decade. With both the Mavs and the Clippers gunning for a playoff spot, it will be interesting to see which team comes out on top come playoff time.