Is Julius Randle Playing Tonight vs the Celtics? Feb 24th Knicks Injury Report for 2024 All-Star

Feb 8, 2024; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Charlie Brown Jr. (44) talks with forward Julius Randle (30) during the half against the Dallas Mavericks at Madison Square Garden.

The New York Knicks have turned a corner this season after adding Jalen Brunson, as the team is finally looking like a real contender in the Eastern Conference. The Knicks have completely transformed themselves with both Julius Randle and Brunson shouldering the load of scoring big points for them. However, unfortunately for the Knicks fans, their campaign suffered a setback after Randle incurred a shoulder injury (right shoulder).

The Knicks star was injured on the 27th of Jan during a game against the Miami Heat. With a little over four minutes left in the game, Randle would drive to the basket for a tough lay-up attempt, where his shot would be contested by Heat rookie Jamie Jacquez Jr. The Heat forward would soon be booked for a blocking foul after Randle’s awkward fall to the ground. After spending a few moments on the floor, Randle would quickly realize the magnitude of his injury, leaving the game with the Knicks’ medical staff. The 29-year-old has been sidelined since then.

After the game, it was reported that Randle had incurred a shoulder dislocation for which would be evaluated after 2 weeks. Since then, he has missed over 10 games. Julius Randle has also been ruled out for the game against the Boston Celtics this Saturday, according to the Knicks’ pre-game injury report. OG Anunoby and Mitchell Robinson will also not be available for tonight’s game at Madison Square Garden.

The Knicks have been struggling without Randle, as they have gone 5-5 in his absence. The team could be seen faltering just before the All-Star break. Despite a crucial road win against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center, the Knicks have their work cut out tonight against the best team in the NBA.

Julius Randle and Tom Thibodeau on the injury

Before Randle went down with the concerning injury, the Knicks were on quite the run. Even though not many believed that the Knicks could have won it all this year, they still did have a chance of making it to the conference finals.

But with Randle now out, all eyes are focused on the 3x All-Star’s recovery. Talking to the media at the Knicks training facility, Randle gave an optimistic update about his injury,

“There are still necessary steps. It’s a process for everything. I have to weigh out everything, ultimately, and decide from there…But right now, I’m just focused on trying to avoid [surgery], obviously, and get back on the court as soon as I can.”

Knicks Head Coach Tom Thibodeau was asked to comment about Randle’s return to the team. Giving a vague timeline for Randle’s return, Thibodeau told the media,

“He’s putting a lot into it, he looks good, he’s got a great spirit about him. He’s working out twice a day, so all things are good right now.”

Before bowing out with an injury, Randle was averaging an impressive 24 points, 9.2 rebounds and 5 assists while shooting 47.2% from the field and 31.1% from 3-point range. With the Knicks currently holding down the 4th spot in the East, it would be imperative for the team to hold onto a playoff spot before Randle returns. With Brunson shouldering most of the scoring responsibilities, it would be interesting to see how the team fares in the second half of the season.