Is Karl-Anthony Towns Playing Tonight vs Detroit Pistons? Injury Report (February 6)

The New York Knicks have been kicking up a storm in the East, reaching the second spot and making things rather uncomfortable for the table toppers, the Detroit Pistons. They are currently on a 8 game winning streak but this has never been more in jeopardy than it is tonight, when they take on the Pistons themselves.

That said, it would be unwise for the Pistons to dismiss the tenacity the Knicks have shown in recent games. Take their match against Nikola Jokic’s Denver Nuggets on Wednesday for instance, which can now reliably be defined as a classic.

The game went beyond the 4 quarters and even the first overtime wasn’t enough as the Knicks, led by Jalen Brunson dragged themselves through the mud against Jokic, Jamal Murray, and company. Unfortunately, doing so has come at the cost of their Center Karl-Anthony Towns.

Towns took a nasty shot to his right away in what was a physical game and had to walk out to get some medical attention in the middle of the game. He would return soon after and end the night strongly with 24 points and 12 rebounds.

He even joked about looking like he went 13 rounds with former 4 division boxing world champion Shakur Stevenson. The injury doesn’t look as serious and he should be back playing in no time, but that might not be tonight.

The New York Knicks have listed Karl-Anthony Towns Doubtful for tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons.

Updates to Knicks injury report: Josh Hart has been upgraded to PROBABLE. Karl-Anthony Towns has been downgraded to DOUBTFUL. OG Anunoby has been downgraded to QUESTIONABLE with toe soreness. Jose Alvarado is out (not with team) — Stefan Bondy (@SbondyNBA) February 6, 2026



It’s looking more and more likely that he is going to miss out on playing tonight, which is going throw a real wrench in head coach Mike Brown’s plans. Towns is essential to both the Knicks’ offense and defense and without him to run the game, Brown will have to look at the likes of Mitchell Robinson with Ariel Hukporti as his backup.

Hopefully Towns can make a complete recovery soon since this is going to be a rather busy weekend for the Knicks, with 3 important games to be played till February 11 before they go on a 8-day long All-Star break.