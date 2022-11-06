Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Jazz? Clippers Release Injury Report For the 2x Finals MVP

Oct 30, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) looks on from the bench in the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

After waiting a whole year to get a fully fit Kawhi Leonard back in their starting lineup, the Los Angeles Clippers fans would feel betrayed by how things turned out.

The way things have turned out after the Clippers were expected to be one of the best teams in the West this season, Leonard’s prolonged absence has been the reason for it.

The Klaw has missed the majority of his teams’ 9 starting games which has resulted in 5 victories and 4 losses. He has seen a total of some 40-minute action in two games this season, starting both of them off the bench.

Also read: Is Anthony Davis Playing Tonight vs the Cavaliers? Lakers Release Injury Report for 2020 NBA Champion

Will he be playing against the 7-3 Utah Jazz tonight, though?

Kawhi Leonard will not play against Utah Jazz

Not tonight, not on Monday, not this week or month, and probably not even this season, the 2x NBA Finals MVP might not play the rest of the season as well if some rumors are to be believed.

“I’ve talked to some people around the league. A week ago, the Clippers feared Kawhi had tendinitis. Now, there’s a fear that it’s worse.” — @Chris_Broussard pic.twitter.com/A5od3NMEuH — First Things First (@FTFonFS1) November 2, 2022



Winning this one against the Jazz would be tough after seeing what they did to Clippers’ across-the-hall rivals in their previous game.

As good as they are on the papers even without Leonard, the Clippers are literally nothing without him and for them to contend this season, the 2x Finals MVP must be fit at all costs.

Even the addition of John Wall to the squad would mean nothing for Steve Ballmer’s team if Leonard were out for the rest of the season or even half of it.

Also read: Is DeMar DeRozan Playing Tonight Vs Raptors? Bulls Release Injury Report for the Five-Time All-Star

The concern is much bigger than a game or two now, it is about the whole effort of building the team around Kawhi to bring a championship to the less famous side of the town.