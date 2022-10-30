HomeSearch

Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Clippers Issue Injury Report Ahead of Clash Against Zion Williamson and Co.

Raahib Singh
|Sun Oct 30 2022

Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Clippers Issue Injury Report Ahead of Clash Against Zion Williamson and Co.

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NFL: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard is back for the Clippers after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season. The Clippers’ forward had suffered an injury during their playoffs matchup against the Utah Jazz. Even after his return from injury, the Clippers are taking no chances on their All-Star.

Out of the five games this season, they’ve only played him in two contests. Even in those games, Kawhi came off the bench for the team. After playing the season opener against the Lakers, Kawhi’s last game for the team came against the Suns.

Also Read: “Got Wrapped Up in Trying to Hero-Ball!”: Stephen Curry Takes Blame as Warriors Drop to 0-2 on the Road

This leaves people questioning whether he’d miss a third straight game or if he’ll suit up tonight.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped both their games against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. They played the first one without Kawhi and Paul George both, and then the second without Kawhi. This moves them to a 2-3 record to start their season.

Things do not look any better for the team as they host the Pelicans. Kawhi Leonard is listed as OUT due to knee injury management.

Kawhi’s third straight absence has fans doubting the true nature of the injury, and whether it’s still management or if something graver has taken place.

Things got even bleaker for the team as Robert Covington was later ruled out as he entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

Also Read: LeBron James and Giannis Antetokounmpo’s Teams Hold the Best Defensive Rating in the NBA 

The Clippers would have to find a way to take on the up-and-coming Pelicans without Kawhi and RoCo. They have a deep bench that can rise to the challenge, but will they do so today?

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh