Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Pelicans? Clippers Issue Injury Report Ahead of Clash Against Zion Williamson and Co.

Oct 20, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; NFL: LA Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) reacts after the game against the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers defeated the Lakers 103-97. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Kawhi Leonard is back for the Clippers after missing the entire 2021-22 NBA season. The Clippers’ forward had suffered an injury during their playoffs matchup against the Utah Jazz. Even after his return from injury, the Clippers are taking no chances on their All-Star.

Out of the five games this season, they’ve only played him in two contests. Even in those games, Kawhi came off the bench for the team. After playing the season opener against the Lakers, Kawhi’s last game for the team came against the Suns.

This leaves people questioning whether he’d miss a third straight game or if he’ll suit up tonight.

Is Kawhi Leonard playing tonight vs. Zion Williamson and the Pelicans?

The Los Angeles Clippers dropped both their games against the Thunder in Oklahoma City. They played the first one without Kawhi and Paul George both, and then the second without Kawhi. This moves them to a 2-3 record to start their season.

Things do not look any better for the team as they host the Pelicans. Kawhi Leonard is listed as OUT due to knee injury management.

Kawhi Leonard is OUT for tomorrow’s game vs. the Pelicans with right knee injury management. It’s his 3rd consecutive missed game. Robert Covington is DOUBTFUL with an illness. Moussa Diabate, Jason Preston, and Brandon Boston are on G-League assignment. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 30, 2022

Kawhi’s third straight absence has fans doubting the true nature of the injury, and whether it’s still management or if something graver has taken place.

Things got even bleaker for the team as Robert Covington was later ruled out as he entered the league’s health and safety protocols.

The Clippers would have to find a way to take on the up-and-coming Pelicans without Kawhi and RoCo. They have a deep bench that can rise to the challenge, but will they do so today?