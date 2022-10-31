Is Kawhi Leonard Playing Tonight Vs Rockets? Clippers Issue Injury Report for 2x Finals MVP

Kawhi Leonard is back for the Clippers after missing the 2021-22 NBA season with an ACL injury. The Clippers were elated to get their star back and they arranged the perfect roster around him and Paul George to go all the way. They signed John Wall, and have one of the deepest benches in the NBA.

Things looked good for the team as they headed into the season. However, as of now, the fans are wondering, did they truly get Kawhi back? Six games in, the Clippers have a 2-4 record, good for the 12th seed in the west. Kawhi has only played two of the six games so far.

Yesterday, they lost horribly to the Pelicans at home. It was a 112-91 loss, with Kawhi sitting out his 3rd straight game.

Tonight, the Clippers head to Houston to take on the Rockets. The team would be aching for their third win of the season. The fans wonder whether Kawhi will suit up or if he will miss his 4th game in a row.

Kawhi Leonard ruled OUT for tonight’s game against the Rockets

The Clippers may have the deepest bench in the NBA and great stars to lead the team, but as of now, they lack cohesion. They look out of sorts, and we saw how they crumbled against the Pelicans since the halfway mark of the 2nd quarter.

After the game, Coach Tyronn Lue declared that Kawhi Leonard would be OUT for the game against the Rockets.

Kawhi Leonard is also OUT tomorrow vs. the Rockets, Clippers coach Ty Lue says. — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) October 30, 2022

This does not look good for the Clippers. If Kawhi is healthy and well, why is he being given a fourth straight rest in a row? Is there something much larger concerning him? We’ll have to wait and see as the Clippers are doing a good job of not answering any of these questions.

