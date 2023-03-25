HomeSearch

Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs 76ers? Suns Release Promising Update Before Game Against Joel Embiid

Raahib Singh
|Published 25/03/2023

Mar 16, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns injured forward Kevin Durant against the Orlando Magic in the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns took on the Sacramento Kings last night. In a crucial contest, the Suns failed to secure a win, which resulted in them losing the 4th seed. The Clippers are now on the 4th seed, and the Warriors have almost caught up with the Suns for the 5th seed. Playing without Kevin Durant, the Suns fell short to the Kings 135-127.

Despite Devin Booker and Terrence Ross going for 32 and 30, the Suns were no match for the Kings’ firepower. The team clearly missed Deandre Ayton and KD on the court with them. Taking on the Sixers tonight, things won’t get any easier.

Fans wonder whether Kevin Durant will suit up and help out against Joel Embiid and co.

Kevin Durant will be OUT against the 76ers

Taking on the Philadelphia 76ers will not be an easy task for the Suns. They lost 120-112 to the Warriors last night and will be looking to get back to their winning ways. While they played without James Harden last night, he may be in the lineup tonight.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant was recently re-evaluated and is expected to return on Wednesday against the Timberwolves.

While this is great news for the Suns’ fans, this means that he will not play tonight.

