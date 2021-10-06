“I’m okay with Allen Iverson leaving out Lebron James from his ‘killers’ list!”: Shannon Sharpe reacts awkwardly to the 76ers legend leaving out the Lakers superstar from his latest top 5 list

Former NFL player and Undisputed analyst Shannon Sharpe reacts to Allen Iverson’s top 5 killers on the court. The 3x Super Bowl champion draws some interesting analogies while making his case.

NBA veteran Allen Iverson made headlines recently, with his top 5 picks for killers on the court. The Answer’s top 5 killers on-court consisted of Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, James Harden, Bradley Beal, and Damian Lillard.

One of the surprising names to be left out was LeBron James. A four-time NBA champion and Finals MVP, James has been the face of the league for over a decade. However, AI’s list mainly comprised of guards, one of the reasons be he played the position of a PG.

Thus when the topic was up for discussion during a recent episode of Undisputed. Analyst Shannon Sharpe didn’t seem perturbed with James not making the cut. Sharpe believed everyone was entitled to their personal opinion.

While arguing with LeBron critic Skip Bayless, Sharpe would draw some food analogies emphasizing that not having James on the list didn’t make him any less of a killer.

Shannon Sharpe reacts to Allen Iverson’s list of top 5 killers on the court.

Sharpe, who has been an avid supporter of James, didn’t seem to be offended by the list. While discussing Iverson’s top 5 list, Sharpe drew an interesting analogy.

“I am not offended, people shouldn’t be offended either. Skip I like apples and peaches. I’m not dissing grapes and bananas, I’m not dissing watermelons. That’s just what I like.”

Sharpe would then make an interesting observation, stating most of the players on the list were guards.

“Four of the five positions that AI mentioned play guard. What position did Allen Iverson play, guard.”

.@ShannonSharpe on Allen Iverson leaving LeBron off his list Top 5 “killers” in the NBA: “I’m not offended. Everyone on his list are guards. I believe Gronk is the greatest TE of all time, but I’m biased towards Kelce or Waller because they remind me of myself.” pic.twitter.com/zp4pFx2goP — UNDISPUTED (@undisputed) October 5, 2021

Sharpe spoke about James not being viewed as a pure scorer. The 8x Pro Bowl believed the superstar plays on the lines of a Magic Johnson. The Undisputed analyst would further add when it’s all said and done. James will be the greatest scorer in NBA history.

In all probability, King James would surpass Kareem Abdul-Jabbar as the all-time leader in scoring this season. The 36-year old would soon be entering in the top 5 of the all-time leaders in assists. There hasn’t been a player in the history of the league which such statistics.

Thus AI’s list seems to be more of a personal preference, taking nothing away from the greatness of the Lakers superstar.