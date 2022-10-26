Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Bucks? Nets Release Availability Report for Star Ahead of Matchup Against 2021 NBA Champs

Kevin Durant has started the season off on a terrific note, but will he be there to do the same against Giannis Antetokounmpo?

The Brooklyn Nets do not have the start they would’ve dreamed of. With a healthy Kevin Durant, Kyrie Irving, and Ben Simmons, the team was expected to have proficiency on both the offensive and defensive end. Sure, it was expected that Ben Simmons would take his time, coming back after a year of missing action, but so far, he’s been disappointing.

For a 3x All-Star, Simmons’ recording 14 fouls and 17 points in three games is a rather concerning stat. This has been a key reason behind the Nets’ 1-2 start to the season.

On the other hand, Kevin Durant has gotten off to a flying start. In the three games so far, he’s averaging 32 points, 4.3 rebounds, four assists, and two blocks. After that loss against the Grizzlies, people wonder if he’d be available for their game against the Bucks.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

The Brooklyn Nets need a way to stabilize themselves and stop the bleeding. If they keep losing games as they have, the Nets will be on the path to repeat what happened last season. This would prove too costly for the Nets, who have invested much into succeeding this season.

For the Nets to start winning, they need to complement the offense provided by KD and Kyrie with some defense on the other side of the floor. Many assumed Ben Simmons would fill that role. but clearly, he has struggled to do so.

Kevin Durant is not mentioned on the Injury report issued by the team.

As expected, Nets list Seth Curry, Markieff Morris and TJ Warren as out for tomorrow against the Bucks. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 25, 2022

This means we will see him suit up tonight against Giannis Antetokounmpo and the Milwaukee Bucks.

Defense is the Achilles Heel for the Nets

According to NBA.com, the Nets have the 7th best offensive rating in the league this season. At the same time, they have the worst defensive rating in the NBA. These stats in itself tell us what the Achilles Heel for the Nets is.

As long as the Nets cannot defend and stop their opponents from scoring, it doesn’t matter how many points they can put up. For the same to happen, the whole team needs to pay more attention to defense, and not just blame Ben Simmons for the same.

Once the Nets figure out a way to solidify their defense, they would start winning more consistently.