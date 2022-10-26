Why was Klay Thompson ejected? What led to Warriors’ star’s first ever Career Ejection?

Klay Thompson was ejected from the Suns-Warriors game with 6:31 left in the 3rd Quarter after a spat with Devin Booker

The Golden State Warriors are in Pheonix tonight as they take on the Suns for their first road game of the season. The Warriors and the Suns each have a 2-1 record. Both teams look for their third win of the season.

So far, the Suns and the Warriors are having a very chippy game. This game doesn’t look like the 4th game of the season for each team. It looks more like a game in March/April, like both the teams are fighting for seeding.

Klay Thompson and Devin Booker were seen talking to each other since the start of the 2nd half.

“I got 4 of them motherfuckers”- Klay letting Book know what it is pic.twitter.com/teCyqiKqb3 — warriorsworld (@warriorsworld) October 26, 2022

The talk got louder when Draymond Green tried blocking Miles Bridges’ open layup after he stole the ball off a Green pass. That resulted in Thompson getting ejected.

Why was Klay Thompson ejected?

Klay Thompson has played 759 games in his legendary career. In all of these games, he’s never been ejected. However, tonight is a night of firsts for the Warriors. Klay was ejected after he was assessed a double technical during a timeout.

That was the first ejection of Klay Thompson’s career in 759 regular season/playoff games. — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) October 26, 2022

During the timeout, both Klay and Booker were in each other’s faces and assessed a technical. However, even after the two were separated, Klay didn’t stop talking to Booker and the Suns’ bench. This resulted in Klay receiving his 2nd tech, and getting ejected.

Klay Thompson’s ejection. He had words for Booker and the Suns bench. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/9P8BHdjVPa — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) October 26, 2022

The Warriors were on the receiving end of an 11-0 run since Klay got ejected. They’re down 19 right now, with the 4th quarter left. We’ll have to see if they can string a run to make a comeback and take the game in Phoenix.

