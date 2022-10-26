“Nobody Mentioned You With Those Guys”: Charles Barkley Roasts Shaquille O’Neal Over His Claim About Wilt Chamberlain and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

Charles Barkley and Shaquille O’Neal are the humor tanks of the NBA on TNT, but they often end up roasting each other on the show.

Shaquille O’Neal and Charles Barkley, along with the other members of the NBA on TNT, just signed big extensions. This means we get to watch classy banter for a lot more years. But this also proves just how popular the team is. TNT is ready to spend the big bucks to keep these guys on air for as long as possible.

The thing which makes the show so immensely popular has to be the exchanges between Shaq and Chuck. The two legends of the NBA have long retired from basketball.

But they love to remember the good old days. However, whenever one of them makes a bold claim from the past, the other is right there to keep him in check. This time around, it was Charles Barkley calling Shaquille O’Neal out for his bold statement.

Charles Barkley roasts Shaquille O’Neal

Basically, on an episode of the show, Shaq was busy explaining his popularity before the 1992 draft. The 7’1″ legend reminded everyone how he was compared to Bill Russell, Wilt Chamberlain, and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar.

He went on to claim that for him, winning the championship wasn’t important. Instead, he was chasing championships. In the end, he also acknowledged that he believes he deserved two more MVP awards.

But Charles Barkley could not agree with Shaquille O’Neal. He immediately refuted the Lakers legend’s claim.

Shaq: “I was just thinking about winning championships. ‘Cause for me, coming in, I was compared to Bill, Will, and Kareem.” Charles: “Just for the record, nobody mentioned you with Wilt, Kareem, and Bill Russell.”

NBA on TNT team gets contract extensions

TNT has made sure that fans can follow the four misfits for a lot more years. Kenny, Shaq, Ernie, and Chuck are easily household names. They have commanded the viewership of NBA fans for decades. And now it seems like all of it is paying off.

TNT provided the 4 with new contracts but Charles Barkley’s extension trumped everything. The Round Mound of Rebound received a whopping 10-year contract that could very well reach a whopping $200 million.

And though Chuck has clarified that he will most likely not stay on the show for the entirety of his ten-year contract, we can’t help but hope. After all, nothing like Chuck and Shaq trying their best to roast the other.

