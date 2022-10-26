Derrick Rose’s Brother’s Criminal History Almost Cost Chicago the No.1 Pick in the 2008 Draft

Oct 21, 2022; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose (4) in action against the Detroit Pistons during the fourth quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Tom Horak-USA TODAY Sports

Derrick Rose is a certified Chicago Bulls legend – even though his time was shorter than most other great players.

Derrick Rose has admirers all over the league. His time with the Chicago Bulls is remembered with the same fervor as Michael Jordan’s tenure with the team. Rose became the league’s youngest MVP in 2011, gaining the respect of everyone.

But it could have been so different because the Bulls did not originally plan to draft him. They had another player in mind, someone who at that time seemed more appropriate. But fast forward to today, and the Bulls’ front office will be thanking their stars they did not draught Michael Beasley.

The Bulls wanted to pass on Rose because of his brother’s run-in with the law. The Windy City team takes their association with criminals seriously and was ardent about passing Derrick Rose. They also made their plans clear to Rose, who didn’t let the news deter him.

He was ready to go to Miami and do the same thing he did with Chicago. But God had other plans, and the Bulls were one MVP up.

Also Read: “Why can’t I be the MVP of the league?”: 6’2″ Derrick rose manifested his career goals exactly one year after giving a bold statement

Derrick Rose says Chicago almost passed on drafting him No. 1 overall because of his brother’s criminal history. Bulls: “We thinking of going with Mike [Beasley].” DRose: “F— it… If they don’t pick us we going to Miami and we gon’ do the same thing.” (via @MATHHOFFA) pic.twitter.com/CWVjFFgCuv — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 26, 2022

Derrick Rose on that Miami team would have created shockwaves – imagine a backcourt of Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose!

The sheer pace and drive of a backcourt duo of Dwyane Wade and Derrick Rose would have destroyed every defense in the league. Plus, they would have still acquired LeBron James, so the big 3 would have been a legitimate super team.

The Heat would not have lost against the Mavericks that series and Bron would probably have 2 more rings. All on the hypothesis that Rose kept his knees in check because Wade would have taught him how to land better. If he fixed his landing, Derrick Rose would be the best PG in the league, even today.

The man could do no wrong, and his game was so well-rounded. For a guy who was short by NBA standards, he could outjump people who were half a foot taller than him. His jumper was smooth, and he played great defense. For a short amount of time, D-Rose was the complete player.

Also Read: “Criteria for MVP that applies to Jokic this year, Harden in 2018, D-Rose in 2011?”: A LeBron James fan page asks a reasonable question as The Joker wins MVP over Joel Embiid

Every fan, GM, and player since 2010 wishes D-Rose never got injured – But some things aren’t meant to be

Derrick Rose is the type of player everyone wants to play with. He facilitated when necessary, and was not afraid to take matters into his own hands when needed. He was the ultimate point guard. In his era, it was unheard of to see a point guard outjumping a forward with ease.

But that one injury in 2012 changed everything. If only God had given the knees he gave to Meghan Thee Stallion to Rose, he would have terrified defenses for years. 14 years after his draft, Derrick Rose is now nothing but a role player for the Knicks.

The place where all basketball dreams go to die, Derrick Rose is a man reborn. He’s not as good as he once was, but he’s still a beloved New York City star.

Also Read: How Derrick Rose was drafted 14 seasons ago but has played fewer games than Giannis Antetokounmpo