Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Grizzlies? Nets Share Availability Report for ‘Slim Reaper’ Ahead of Matchup Against Ja Morant

Kevin Durant has had a solid start to the 2022-23 season, but will he suit up and help the Nets secure a winning record?

The Brooklyn Nets head on the road as they make their way to Memphis to play their first road game of the season. After splitting their first two games at home, Kevin Durant and co. might look to get on a winning record.

The Brooklyn Nets lost their Opening Night contest against Zion Williamson and the Pelicans. However, when they hosted the Toronto Raptors, the team looked better composed and ready for the action.

As the Nets head out west to take on the Grizzlies, this is where their real challenge begins. To win on the homecourt is alright, but to go on the road and take on one of the more exciting teams in the league with a loud fanbase, would be a real challenge.

The question remains: Will Kevin Durant suit up for the same?

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

Kevin Durant has been the backbone of the Brooklyn Nets throughout the various situations it has been in over the past two seasons. When he does well, the team does well, and when he falters, the Nets suffer.

Due to the same, the Nets know how valuable it is to have the Slim Reaper healthy and available at all given times. Often, the coaching staff have given KD an off on back-to-back games, or when they feel like he has been overstretched.

Due to the same, KD has been able to show up and put his best foot forward at all given times. In the two games this season, Durant has averaged 29.5 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 blocks.

When the Nets released their latest injury report, Seth Curry and TJ Warren were the only two names on the same. This means Kevin Durant is available to play tonight and he will suit up against the Grizzlies.

Expectations from the Nets this season

The Brooklyn Nets were the only team to be swept from the 2022 Playoffs. After fighting their way through the play-in games, the Nets lost 0-4 to the Boston Celtics. This led to a lot of drama in the Nets camp. The team tried to find a new home for Kyrie Irving, and after it was settled that Kyrie would opt into his contract, Kevin Durant requested a trade. However, the team and KD came to an understanding and no moves were made.

Now, the Nets would have to find a way to band together and use the trio of KD, Kyrie, and Ben Simmon to win. They cannot afford another first-round playoff exit. Ever since KD and Kyrie arrived in Brooklyn, the team hasn’t moved past the second round, and they’d love to change the same.