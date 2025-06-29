Kevin Durant Shows Love To Michael Jordan And More En Route To “Talking S***” While Pushing Back Fans on X

Apr 20, 2024; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) looks on against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the second half during game one of the first round for the 2024 NBA playoffs at Target Center. | Credits- Jesse Johnson-Imagn Images

Kevin Durant is one of the most active NBA stars on social media and spends a lot of time interacting with and replying to fans. Often, he also gets into arguments when someone takes a dig at him or he comes across an opinion he doesn’t quite like. If something catches KD’s eye, he simply retaliates.

The 36-year-old is particularly active on X (formerly Twitter), and he stirred the pot yet again recently, defending himself among a league of legends while also giving high praise to some of them. After all, debating who’s the bigger legend is a favorite pastime for the NBA community, especially now that the season is over.

It all started with a fan-made graphic featuring Tim Duncan, Michael Jordan, LeBron James, Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Durant. The fan asked, “Who comes off the bench?” Naturally, it sparked debate. Hundreds of fans chimed in, ranking the legends and making their cases.

Predictably, things picked up when someone singled out Durant, calling him an “impostor” among the legends. Durant didn’t like that. He clapped back at the fan with, “None of them can guard me. How ’bout that???” It was a bold claim, but no one can refute it completely. KD, being one of the greatest scorers in NBA history, has every right to claim that none of them can guard him.

The argument cooled down quickly when another fan responded to the two-time champ, stating, “Every person in that graphic is un-guardable to be fair.” He agreed with the take and quipped, “Very true, would definitely need the national guard to help guard those brothers, but lemme talk my sh** real quick fam.”

Very true, would definitely need the national guard to help guard those brothers but lemme talk my shit real quick fam — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 29, 2025

This shows that Durant has nothing but love for the other five legends, but his main intention was to defend himself. He has deep respect for the legends who were there before him. Jordan and Bryant are two of his favorite players and the greatest to ever play the game in his eyes.

Even though KD believes in giving respect to those who deserve it, he never compromises on protecting his legacy. When a fan told him that if he switched with LeBron during his Warriors stint, he’d have no championship wins while LBJ would end up with six, KD said, “Anything is believable when u make up hypotheticals. That fantasy world u just created is all in your imagination. What actually happened?”

Anything is believable when u make up hypotheticals. That fantasy world u just created is all in your imagination. What actually happened? — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) June 29, 2025



Durant knows just how good he is. He’s confident in his abilities and isn’t afraid to let the world know. Jalen Suggs once recalled talking to KD after he got a “superstar foul call.” Suggs said, “That’s what you get?” KD looked right at him and said, “I’m God, Rook.” While Suggs couldn’t believe Durant said that during the game, he couldn’t question him after that comment. Truly, he’s someone who smack-talks but also delivers. That’s why he’s one of the GOATs.