Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Heat? Suns Release Injury Report for 2x NBA Champ

Jan 3, 2024; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) reacts from the bench during the fourth quarter of the game against the LA Clippers at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Phoenix Suns suffered the first loss of their six-game homestand in their previous fixture against the Los Angeles Clippers. Despite suffering the setback, Frank Vogel’s boys will hope to go back to winning ways immediately. Hence, fans will hope that the Arizona side can emerge victorious against the Miami Heat. For the same, the availability of Kevin Durant will be of the utmost importance.

During the final fixture of the 2023 calendar year, Kevin Durant felt tightness in his right hamstring. Even though he played the entirety of the contest against the Orlando Magic, the injury was serious enough to get him to be sidelined for the next two games.

Yet again, the Phoenix Suns have added the 2014 MVP’s name to the injury report. However, fans will be pleased to learn that Kevin Durant has been upgraded to “questionable” after being listed as “OUT” for the past couple of clashes.

Recently, during an interview, head coach Frank Vogel provided a positive injury update and disclosed that Durant was deemed as day-to-day with his injury.

Kevin Durant has been stupendous when he has been on the court this season. However, while things are looking up when it comes to his injury status, the Suns also need to prepare for the scenario where Durant is not healthy enough to play.

The Phoenix Suns are 4-2 without Kevin Durant in the lineup

Kevin Durant is an integral part of the Phoenix Suns. However, the Suns have stood firm even in Durant’s absence. In the six games that the team has played with KD not suiting up, the Suns have had a winning 4-2 record.

Apart from suffering losses against two – the Clippers & the Kings – Western Conference powerhouses, the Suns defeated the Grizzlies, the Knicks, the Warriors, and the Blazers.

Even if the two-time NBA champion were to miss out on tonight’s clash, the Bradley Beal and Devin Booker-led Phoenix Suns would be regarded as the favorites, since the Miami Heat are set to miss out on Jimmy Butler’s services for yet another game.

It’s safe to assume that the Suns would miss the presence of Durant. The big man has been their best player and has recorded some impressive numbers – 29.9 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 6 assists per game. It’ll be interesting to see whether or not the duo of Beal and Booker can step up if their All-Star counterpart ends up missing the clash.