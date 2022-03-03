Is Kevin Durant playing tonight vs Miami Heat? Brooklyn Nets release injury report for 4-time scoring champion ahead of their game against Jimmy Butler and co

The Brooklyn Nets’ roster looks a lot different from the last time that Kevin Durant took the court.

The Brooklyn Nets announced that star forward Kevin Durant will play against the Miami Heat on Thursday night. Durant has recently begun doing more on-court work as he recovers from a sprained MCL in his left knee suffered in January, and it appears that the Nets believe he is in good enough shape to return.

Last week, Nets head coach Steve Nash discussed how important Durant is to Brooklyn on both ends of the floor, which will be beneficial as the Nets fight for playoff positioning.

Brooklyn has been struggling to keep their heads above water in Kevin Durant’s absence, and with their trade deadline move bringing in another star player who isn’t yet ready to play, their roster depletion has only been exacerbated.

NBA Injury Report: Will Kevin Durant return for the Nets tonight?

After 20 games without their star forward, the Brooklyn Nets have finally received Kevin Durant’s return. Kevin Durant was not on the team’s injury report for Thursday’s game against the Miami Heat for the first time since mid-January. Ben Simmons, on the other hand, is still out.

KD issued the following statement ahead of his return tonight:

“I don’t look at myself as that, as a savior,” Durant said. “But I know what I can do and how much I can help this team and what we’re missing as a group, but I’m not trying to go out there and win a game by myself tonight or make it all about me. I just try to go out there and help and be a good teammate and do what I do. I know what I bring to the table and try to do it to the best of my abilities.”

Kevin Durant is expected to return tomorrow against the Heat, the Nets announced. KD has been out since January 15th with a sprained MCL. pic.twitter.com/CZcRvut9hx — ESPN (@espn) March 2, 2022

Durant is expected to be the only available Nets star for the majority of Brooklyn’s remaining schedule, as Kyrie Irving remains ineligible for home games.

While not ideal, if the Nets could only have one of their three stars available, it would be Kevin Durant. He has won games with depleted versions of Brooklyn’s roster in the past and will almost certainly be up for the challenge of doing so again. If everything goes as planned, that process will begin against the Miami Heat on Thursday night.