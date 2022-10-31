Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight vs Pacers? Brooklyn Nets Release Injury Report for 2x Finals MVP  

Oct 29, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) takes warmups prior to the game against the Indiana Pacers at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-USA TODAY Sports

Apart from Kyrie Irving, the other Brooklyn Nets player on everyone’s mind is Kevin Durant. The “Slim Reaper” might have been on fire to start the season but his team is holding an abysmal record.

The Nets have won just 1 game out of 6 and it looks as though there might be trouble in paradise. They will face off against the Indiana Pacers once again. And this time they will look to prevail.

The previous game was shrouded in controversy after Kyrie Irving’s disastrous post-game interview took up all the headlines. KD and co. will look to put their focus on the basketball court and not off it.

So the question is if Kevin Durant is playing tonight or not.

Brooklyn Nets release injury report for Kevin Durant and others ahead of the game against Pacers.

It looks as if Seth Curry is the only one listed as questionable. This means that Kevin Durant will look to feature and win the game vs the Pacers.

Durant is averaging 32 points per game and will look to use that to get that much-needed 2nd win. He will be joined by Kyrie Irving and Ben Simmons on the court.

Nets list Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow’s game against Chicago. Looks like a management thing. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 30, 2022

The Brooklyn Nets will look to put all controversy behind them and get back to winning ways. Before an implosion happens and everything goes sideways.

