“You Don’t Think He’s Going to Miss”: LeBron James and Kevin Durant Place Shai Gilgeous-Alexander in Steph Curry’s Echelon

Jun 22, 2025; Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) dribbles the ball against the Indiana Pacers during the first half of game seven of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center. Mandatory Credit: Alonzo Adams-Imagn Images

Few players in NBA history have mastered the art of scoring quite like LeBron James and Kevin Durant. But the two future Hall of Famers also recognize other elite scorers in today’s game. During Durant’s recent appearance on Mind the Game, he and LeBron talked about players who seem automatic every time they shoot. LeBron kicked things off by naming KD as one of those unstoppable scorers, but the conversation quickly turned to spotlighting others who fit that mold.

Following a discussion about LeBron’s improved mid-range game, he and the Rockets superstar named other All-Star talents who have taken advantage of that area of the court. The mid-range had slowly been phased out in favor of strictly threes and layups over the last decade, but a group effort has once again made the shot a quality look, depending on who’s taking them.

The pair named Kawhi Leonard and Julius Randle as two players who have made a living in the mid-range. LeBron also unsurprisingly crowned Stephen Curry as the unquestioned greatest three-point shooter of all time. No matter where the two-time MVP launches from, it’s hard to feel confident in a miss.

“When Steph shoot the ball, when Steph get a look, you don’t think he’s going to miss,” James said adamantly.

“I think Shai is at that point too,” KD chimed in, acknowledging the reigning MVP’s jump-shooting dominance. SGA isn’t the flamethrower from three that Steph is. But just like Durant and Kawhi, the three-time All-Star seems unstoppable from the mid-range.

“Shai’s at that point too. Especially in the middies,” LeBron agreed.

“Every time he shoot I think it’s going in,” Durant responded.

“His rhythm right now is so good,” James added with a look filled with awe.

The two basketball icons weren’t exaggerating. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander posted one of the league’s most dominant scoring campaigns in recent memory. The 26-year-old let the association in scoring with 32.7 points per game, posting elite efficiency from everywhere on the court.

SGA ended the year with 63.7% true shooting, somehow the highest of his career despite also boasting a career-high 34.9% usage rate. The offensive load was on Gilgeous-Alexander’s shoulders more than ever before, yet he responded with the most efficient season of his NBA tenure. He owned the mid-range, knocking down 50% of his 4.6 attempts per game from the area.

MVP-level stars like SGA have brought the mid-range game back to the NBA, which Durant appreciates. As someone who has often operated in the area himself, the two-time champion doesn’t like how much the league has shifted away from the shot. Durant understands the importance of taking good shots, but that doesn’t mean all middies are bad shots.

“We should look for the good shots early,” Durant said. “The threes, attack the paint, try to get layups, try to get threes. But when it’s five to six seconds on the clock, get a ball to the best player. And if he shoot a mid-range at that point, he shoot a mid-range. But we not gonna waste the clock trying to look for a three.”

Durant was adamant that, when the clock is running down and the offense is broken, the best player should be the one hoisting up the shot. He explained that, while role players are capable of hitting a three with time running down, it’s simply not sustainable offense.

For years, the mid-range shot was largely neglected by most teams, but it’s gradually made its way back into the modern offensive arsenal. After the Oklahoma City Thunder claimed their first championship, powered by Shai Gilgeous-Alexander’s mesmerizing mid-range prowess, the shot could continue to see a resurgence in popularity.