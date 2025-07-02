mobile app bar

Kevin Durant Gives Honest Feedback On Rockets Fans “Embracing” Him

Somin Bhattacharjee
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena.

May 27, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Kevin Durant attends a WNBA game between the Atlanta Dream and LA Sparks at Crypto.com Arena. | Credits- Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The biggest blockbuster trade of the offseason was arguably Kevin Durant’s move to the Houston Rockets, ending his turbulent two-year stint with the Phoenix Suns. And ahead of suiting up for the Rockets the fifth team in his career KD opened up about how the fan base reacted to his arrival.

Durant, along with Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, were tipped to form a super-team in Phoenix, but it failed horribly. The Suns failed to reach the postseason this year. It proved to be the final straw, and the franchise has decided to rebuild.

Durant, in any case, was never a right fit and admittedly didn’t look his best. The Suns sent him to the Rockets and got Jalen Green, Dillon Brooks, 2025 No. 10 pick Khaman Maluach, and five future second-round picks. The news that KD would be moving to Texas took the NBA community by storm.

It even caught the two-time NBA champion off guard, as he found out about it while on stage at Fanatics Fest in New York City. It’s been a few weeks since then, and Durant has now had time to reflect on the move and take in the way the Houston fans have welcomed him.

The forward was asked how the Rockets faithful “embraced him” on Boardroom. “Yeah, they [are] happy now, we’ll see, we’ll see how it goes when we start playing,” Durant, with all honesty, replied.

“You know how it is. But yeah, I’m excited, new opportunity, always good to keep playing. I love playing ball, so to keep playing in my 18th — going 19th year in the league is sweet,” added KD.

Durant began with a smile, perhaps a wry one, because he knows all too well how fans of his former teams tend to treat him. He didn’t say much, but maybe he didn’t have to.

Thunder, Warriors, Nets, and Suns fans were all ecstatic when he arrived. And three out of those four were left disappointed when he left without delivering a championship.

If things don’t go well in Houston, Durant knows his legacy could be at risk of getting tainted. And the same Rockets fans who are elated right now might soon be calling for his head. That’s why he chose his words carefully and avoided setting high expectations right out of the gate.

That said, KD’s addition could be just what the young and talented Rockets team needs to become a serious force in the Western Conference. They finished #2 last year, but got eliminated by Golden State in Round 1 of the Playoffs.

They were exciting to watch. But critics felt that they lacked the maturity and experience to get past the Steph Curry, Jimmy Butler, and Draymond Green hurdle.

Paul Pierce, as such, feels that Durant’s addition will change that. “Everybody [is] always talking about KD. ‘He ain’t a leader’ and all this. He is a leader! If I’m a young dude and KD’s in my practice, I’m watching KD’s work ethic. He puts it in, he puts the work in,” he said.

Pierce called for the likes of Amen Thompson to learn from Durant and get inspired by his work. If that happens, the Rockets, with one of the greatest scorers of all time, could emerge as proper contenders.

Post Edited By:Sameen Nawathe

About the author

Somin Bhattacharjee

Somin Bhattacharjee

x-iconinstagram-iconlinkedin-icon

Basketball Editor Somin Bhattacharjee first discovered the game during the 2014 FIBA World Cup. Not long after, he turned to the NBA and found himself drawn to the Golden State Warriors — right at the start of Stephen Curry’s rise. Over time, the admiration turned into full-blown support for the team, one that continues even as the Curry era approaches its twilight. A true hoophead, Somin also follows EuroLeague basketball closely and enjoys exploring the game beyond the NBA. Though holding a bachelor's degree in marketing, Somin discovered his true calling in writing. Since 2021, he has penned over 3,000 articles for TheSportsRush, covering everything from breaking news to sharp opinion pieces and detailed exclusives. He thrives on writing about in-game moments and the reactions that make basketball a uniquely emotional sport. Beyond basketball, Somin plays different sports including soccer and remains a passionate fan of Spanish football giants Real Madrid

Share this article

Don’t miss these