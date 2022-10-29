Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs Pacers? Nets Issue Availability Report for 12x NBA All-Star

Oct 26, 2022; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) reacts in the third quarter during game against the Milwaukee Bucks at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has been on fire but hasn’t been able to translate them into wins. Will he suit up and get the Nets their second win tonight?

The Brooklyn Nets are struggling. There is no easy way to say it, or no use sugarcoating it. Despite Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving starting the season off with a bang, they have a 1-4 record to show. Sure, the Nets faced some of the toughest teams in the NBA to start their season. However, this shouldn’t be an excuse, considering the kind of firepower they have.

The Nets’ struggles are clear as daylight, and we could see the same in their matchup against the Bucks, Kings, or even Grizzlies.

Despite KD and Kyrie scoring 37 and 39, respectively, the team could not manage to hold off Luka Doncic and his Mavericks.

Now, as the Nets prepare to host the Pacers, the fans wonder whether Kevin Durant will suit up tonight or not.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight?

Kevin Durant is the key piece for the Nets. He has an uncanny ability to take over games and lead his team to the win. So far this season, though, despite KD averaging 33.2 points, the Nets haven’t been able to register wins.

Along with scoring a lot, Durant is also registering a lot of minutes per game. So far, he’s averaged over 37 minutes a contest, and it was 41 against the Mavericks. The Nets need to make sure that they do not burn their star out right at the start.

However, it looks like the Nets want to start winning more than they want to look at long-term player fatigue. Durant isn’t on the recent report released by the team.

Nets list Seth Curry as questionable for tomorrow against Indiana. Joe Harris isn’t listed. — Alex Schiffer (@Alex__Schiffer) October 28, 2022

This means we can expect to see Kevin Durant suit up tonight against the Pacers.

What do the Nets need to start winning?

From the first five games of the season, it is clear that the entire Nets’ offense revolves around Kyrie Irving and Kevin Durant. They’re attempting almost all the shots, and when they’re not on the floor, the team’s offense falls to almost nil.

Along with the clear lack on offense, their defense is also miles behind where it should be. Just scoring points isn’t going to be enough if the opponents can just as easily get them back as well. The Nets need to head to the drawing board and figure all of this out, because they cannot keep waiting on Joe Harris and Seth Curry to return and solve their problems.

Their opponents have figured out the Nets’ gameplan, and it is costing the team games that shouldn’t have been theirs to lose.

