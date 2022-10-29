Lakers Need Myles Turner and Buddy Hield as “LeBron James’ turnovers” Disaster Continues  

LeBron James’ turnovers are racking up and he is recording horrendous numbers, meanwhile, Myles Turner and Buddy Hield put on a show today.

There is something foul about the Lakers organization. Their 0-5 start is something that is unprecedented for the franchise. And especially for LeBron James.

The King’s 20th season has gotten off to a nightmare start. There is no value to the points he is putting up and his stats are fairly becoming empty as the days roll on.

Tonight, they were close to beating the Timberwolves but let’s face it, however, we all knew deep down they wouldn’t be able to come back. And one of the causes of the defeat is LeBron James’ turnovers. While he recorded 3 turnovers today, he still leads the league.

And it begs to ask if the team would do well had they traded Westbrook. Their targets are doing relatively well and Rob Pelinka will be facing some fire.

The Lakers wanted to get their hands on Buddy Hield and Myles Turner who were on absolute fire today.

Myles Turner and Buddy Hield are doing damage for the Pacers

The Pacers duo put up superb numbers. Hield’s great 3-point shooting might be just what the Lakers need. He hit 5/9 from downtown.

Buddy Hield

25 PTS – 10/17 FG – 5/9 3PT Myles Turner

27 PTS – 10 REB – 5 BLK – 50% FG pic.twitter.com/HtaNokj1YC — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) October 29, 2022

Turner too was a force on both ends of the floor. 27 points combined with 5 blocks were crucial in leading the Pacers. His defensive solidity will add to the Lakers’ already good defense.

And we think his scoring and rebounding might just be what the LA franchise needs. Their good performance is enough to wonder why the Lakers failed to pull the trigger.

And LeBron’s declining impact on the game raises more questions about the direction of the franchise.

LeBron James’ turnovers are concerning for the Los Angeles Lakers

LeBron James might have passed Karl Malone for a huge achievement tonight. Most 20-point game in the history of the NBA, a title that now belongs to the King.

However, he had long surpassed Malone in a list he wouldn’t want to be no.1 at, turnovers. Tonight he kept it to a minimum, but 3 turnovers for your primary ball-handler is not a good sign.

LeBron passed Karl Malone for most career turnovers a long time ago. pic.twitter.com/0arDgNvPxm — LeKaren James (@TREErenceMalick) October 29, 2022

He spoke about how he needs to be more effective. Talk about being self-critical.

LeBron James believes his turnovers are coming from not being aggressive enough.https://t.co/sBhQWu7MEF pic.twitter.com/WHvd5gJNog — Lakers Nation (@LakersNation) October 28, 2022

LeBron James lead the league in turnovers with 4.8 per game. 🔥 Also is # 1 all time turnovers LePlayMaker? pic.twitter.com/dZ8z5knwJa — BBsports (@BBsports33) October 27, 2022

So, LeBron James’ turnovers continue to be an issue and their trade interests just put up a noteworthy performance, what does this spell for the Lakers? Time to finally blow it up and piece a trade before things get worse? Or try to quell the calamity?

Either way, it will be an interesting watch. Stay tuned to this space for more news on LeBron James and the Lakers.

