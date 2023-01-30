Is Kevin Durant Playing Tonight Vs The Lakers? Injury Report On Nets Star As Ahead Of Primetime Matchup

Jan 6, 2023; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; New Orleans Pelicans guard Jose Alvarado (15) reaches in to grab the ball against Brooklyn Nets forward Kevin Durant (7) during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets turned their season around quite drastically after both him and Kyrie Irving were playing regular minutes for the team. Following Irving’s antisemitism debacle at the beginning of the season, the Nets would go on quite the stretch of wins, even going 18-2 at one point of the year.

Unfortunately for the Nets, KD would go down with injury to start 2023 off. During a game against the Miami Heat, Jimmy Butler would land on Durant’s knee, causing an MCL sprain. He isn’t a stranger to MCL sprains as he had a similar one last season as well.

This has led to BKN faltering in their record, as expected. They are currently 3-6 in their last 9 games without the 2x NBA champion and will look to add a couple more wins in the next few games.

Is Kevin Durant playing tonight against the Lakers?

The Los Angeles Lakers and Brooklyn Nets matchup is always one that is quite enticing given the multitude of storylines that spawn from it. However, we haven’t ever had either team go at one another at full strength since these current iterations of the team were formed.

Looks like tonight’s game will be no different as both LeBron James and Anthony Davis are ruled ‘OUT’ for the bout. As for Kyrie Irving, he’s slated to play for his counterpart, Kevin Durant, is also officially ruled ‘OUT’ for the game due to his MCL sprain.

On January 24th, it was stated that KD will be reevaluated in 2 weeks and so in another week, NBA and Nets fans alike will have an update on whether or not Durant will be available in the near future.

