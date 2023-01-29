“Shaquille O’Neal, I’m Proud of You!”: Kevin Durant Responds to 4x NBA Champion Posting His Resume on Twitter

Kevin Durant often comes to mind when one thinks of the player to best use social media. The Durantula is known for having a severe case of ‘Twitter Fingers’ and is often considered to have several burner accounts. Whenever KD sees something that he disagrees with or has strong thoughts about, he doesn’t hold back from expressing them.

Shaquille O’Neal is one of the most versatile personalities known to be associated with the NBA. The 4x NBA Champion played in the league for 19 seasons. Even after his retirement, he continues to be associated with the league in various ways. He’s an on-air analyst for TNT, and is often known for delivering controversial statements.

Well, the latest in a long list was when Shaq claimed he didn’t know who Rui Hachimura is, while discussing the Lakers’ trade.

Shaq on not knowing who Rui Hachimura was prior to the Lakers trade: “If you ain’t a top 10 player, I don’t know who you are… I’m not watching the Bullets or the Wizards.” (via @NBAonTNT) pic.twitter.com/Z3QUHvTLy6 — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) January 26, 2023

Well, KD responded to the same yesterday, and since then, the two men have gone back and forth.

Kevin Durant tries to one-up Shaquille O’Neal once again

Kevin Durant saw the statement Shaq made about Rui and put a tweet out saying “Shaq doesn’t know ball?”

The big man responded to the same with a diss about KD’s hair. Since then, Shaq put up a tweet highlighting his various achievements.

who needs to kno ball, when you kno how to ball?

THEMOSTDOMINANTBALLER EVER pic.twitter.com/bCbGaCS2lA — SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 29, 2023

As we can see, Big Diesel didn’t show humility, but rather claimed to be the Most Dominant Baller Ever. Well, KD responded with a sly tweet and claimed he was proud of the Lakres legend.

Impressive resume Shaquille, im proud of you!!!! — Kevin Durant (@KDTrey5) January 29, 2023

Despite his comment on Shaq’s tweet, KD’s likes share a different story.

It’ll be fun to see how Shaq responds to KD now.

Is Shaq ignorant towards NBA players?

Shaq is a highly learned man. The guy has knowledge about topics most people don’t even know about. At the same time, he’s a funny guy, who tries to be the clown in the room always. However, sometimes, he doesn’t know when to turn it off. He’s talked to Nikola Jokic in Russian several times. He’s mispronounced players’ names.

Either it’s the big man trying to be funny, or maybe he should pay a little more attention and respect to the current players.

