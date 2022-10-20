Is Khris Middleton Playing Tonight Against the 76ers? Will the Former Champion Make his Comeback?

Mar 16, 2022; Sacramento, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Khris Middleton (22) gets set for a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-USA TODAY Sports

Coming off an MCL sprain he sustained in the recent playoffs, Khris Middleton will be returning this season. But will he play the first game?

A top contender to win the east, the Milwaukee Bucks will be facing one of their biggest threats in the Sixers tonight. They open their season with a road game as they head to Philadelphia. Both teams boast big names headlining their roster Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton, Joel Embiid, and James Harden.

The Sixers prepare for their home game after losing to the Celtics in the season opener. The superstar duo of Embiid and Harden combined for 61-points, with the latter looking in great shape. On the other hand, the Bucks have the Greek Freak by their side, touted to be the current best player on the planet.

Nonetheless, the burning question for the Bucks remains the availability of forward Khris Middleton. The 2021 NBA champion suffered an MCL sprain during the first-round matchup against the Bulls in the 2022 playoffs, after which he was declared unavailable for the rest of the playoffs.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton has an MCL sprain in his left knee and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, sources tell ESPN. Bucks will have to play without Middleton for the rest of this first-round series against Chicago. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) April 21, 2022

As per the latest reports, Middleton has fully recovered from his MCL sprain. However, the three-time All-Star had to undergo wrist surgery in July, due to an injury he sustained during the All-Star break.

Khris Middleton said his left wrist injury happened sometime after the All-Star Break and he knew it would need to be fixed at some point. Middleton, on when he’ll return to game action: “Hopefully, it’s closer to the start of the season.” — Eric Nehm (@eric_nehm) September 25, 2022

Is Khris Middleton making his comeback tonight against the Sixers?

During the media day, Middleton had hinted at missing the first few weeks of the season. Nonetheless, Bucks fans remained hopeful. Unfortunately, their wishes weren’t answered, with the latest report suggesting that the 31-year-old needs to wait it out for some time. Thus it is unlikely he will feature in the Bucks’ season opener.

Milwaukee Bucks All-Star Khris Middleton is expected to miss the first few weeks of the regular season as he rehabs from offseason wrist surgery, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Middleton said at Media Day that he did not expect to play in the season opener this week. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) October 17, 2022

Middleton’s absence is set to hurt the Bucks, proof being their semi-finals exit against the Celtics. Despite Giannis putting up phenomenal numbers, it wasn’t enough to get the Bucks past the hook.

The Bucks need Middleton to contend for a championship.

It’s no secret the crucial role Middleton played in securing the Bucks a championship in 2021. The former Texas A&M player is a great contributor to the offense, taking the load off the Greek Freak.

In his 10-seasons so far, Middleton has averaged 17.1 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 3.8 APG, shooting close to 40% from the 3-point line. Nevertheless, Bucks fans need not worry too much as Giannis and co can hold the fort till his Robin returns to the hardwood.

