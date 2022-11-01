HomeSearch

Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Warriors Issue Availability Report for 5x All-Star

Raahib Singh
|Tue Nov 01 2022

Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Warriors Issue Availability Report for 5x All-Star

Oct 29, 2022; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) drives to the basket defended by Charlotte Hornets guard James Bouknight (2)during the second quarter at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson is not having the start to the season that he would have hoped for. Known for traditionally having slow starts to the season, Klay has shown nothing different this year. He’s shooting 28.6% from the deep, which is concerning for a casual fan.

However, having watched Klay play all these seasons, Dubs fans know all it takes is one game for him to return to normal. In 2018, that game happened in Chicago, where he dropped an NBA record 14 triples in a game against the Bulls.

While the same hasn’t happened so far this season, Head Coach Steve Kerr isn’t sweating about it. He knows Klay starts the seasons slow and then gets hot as they play more games.

On top of that, he’s returning from two back-to-back career-altering injuries, so the team is taking it easy on him as well. This is why they rested him in the game against the Pistons. This leads the fans to wonder whether Klay will play tonight or not.

Also Read: WATCH: Steve Ballmer is Giddy Like a Kid After Paul George Hits Clutch Shot to Secure Clippers’ 3rd Win

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

After missing the game against the Pistons and seeing the Dubs go down 3-4, Klay would be raring to go. He knows that the team needs him, both on the offensive and the defensive end. Klay would hope to come out and play one of his vintage games.

Klay isn’t on the injury report issued by the team. This means Klay Thompson will suit up tonight in Miami.

The Dubs would be glad to have their sharpshooter back. For him to get back to being himself, the key criterion is to get game time under his belt. As long as Klay is out on the court, he always possesses a risk of catching fire and burning the opponents.

Also Read: “LeBron James Already Falling Light Years Behind Giannis”: NBA Twitter Trolls Lakers as Bucks Go 6-0 Without Khris Middleton

About the author
Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh

Raahib Singh is an NBA Editor at The SportsRush. A Computer Science Engineer by qualification, Raahib's passion for sports drew him toward TSR. He started playing basketball when he was 14, and fell in love with the sport ever since. His interest in the NBA developed at the same time as when Stephen Curry put the entire league on notice. Raahib was spellbound by Steph and the Warriors and has been a fan since. From starting off as a Warriors fan, Raahib has evolved into someone who can never miss a good game of basketball. He converts his love for the game and the knowledge he has gained into the articles he writes. In his spare time, he enjoys cricket, going for walks, and murder mysteries.

Read more from Raahib Singh