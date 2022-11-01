Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight Vs Heat? Warriors Issue Availability Report for 5x All-Star

Klay Thompson is not having the start to the season that he would have hoped for. Known for traditionally having slow starts to the season, Klay has shown nothing different this year. He’s shooting 28.6% from the deep, which is concerning for a casual fan.

However, having watched Klay play all these seasons, Dubs fans know all it takes is one game for him to return to normal. In 2018, that game happened in Chicago, where he dropped an NBA record 14 triples in a game against the Bulls.

While the same hasn’t happened so far this season, Head Coach Steve Kerr isn’t sweating about it. He knows Klay starts the seasons slow and then gets hot as they play more games.

On top of that, he’s returning from two back-to-back career-altering injuries, so the team is taking it easy on him as well. This is why they rested him in the game against the Pistons. This leads the fans to wonder whether Klay will play tonight or not.

Is Klay Thompson playing tonight?

After missing the game against the Pistons and seeing the Dubs go down 3-4, Klay would be raring to go. He knows that the team needs him, both on the offensive and the defensive end. Klay would hope to come out and play one of his vintage games.

Klay isn’t on the injury report issued by the team. This means Klay Thompson will suit up tonight in Miami.

No surprises on the Warriors injury report for tomorrow night’s game in Miami. Donte DiVincenzo still out with a hamstring injury he suffered in Oct. 23 game. We could get an update on him tomorrow. — Madeline Kenney (@madkenney) October 31, 2022

The Dubs would be glad to have their sharpshooter back. For him to get back to being himself, the key criterion is to get game time under his belt. As long as Klay is out on the court, he always possesses a risk of catching fire and burning the opponents.

