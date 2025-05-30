Jermaine O’Neal Reveals His ‘Secret’ Message To Bob Myers On Steph Curry And Klay Thompson’s Warriors Future In 2013-14

Jermaine O’Neal played the final season of his NBA career with the Golden State Warriors in 2013-14. Little did he know then, he’d be witnessing the early days of a dynasty. At the time, the Warriors were on the cusp of greatness. Stephen Curry was finding his footing as a franchise cornerstone. Klay Thompson was rapidly rising.

Together, they were forming the most dangerous backcourt in the league, something then-coach Mark Jackson was quick to recognize when he boldly proclaimed them ‘the greatest shooting backcourt in NBA history.’

But behind all the early promise was a major cloud of uncertainty. Klay Thompson was being actively mentioned in trade talks for Kevin Love, a potential blockbuster that would have sent shockwaves through the league. It was around this time that Jermaine O’Neal felt compelled to speak up.

During an appearance on Out The Mud Podcast, O’Neal revealed a private word he shared with then-Warriors GM Bob Myers before parting ways with the team. “Bob, whatever you do…Do not break this team up. You’ve got something with these boys,” O’Neal told Bob Myers before leaving Golden State.

He wasn’t just giving a veteran’s take. He had seen something special, up close and personal. O’Neal recalled watching Steph and Klay during one of their practice sessions. They were standing at the opposite ends of the floor and getting their shots in. They were also counting their shots, but O’Neal noticed that they used to skip a few in between.

When he inquired about the same, he found out that if the ball makes any contact with the rim, it wouldn’t count. O’Neal was pleasantly surprised to see their dedication in practice and their urge for precision. The standard they held themselves to was unreal. O’Neal said they would shoot “about 100 threes before and after practice,” and all they wanted were swishes. It wasn’t just talent. It was an obsession.

That dedication came full circle just a year later. O’Neal retired following the 2013-14 season. The very next year, the Warriors won their first championship. But they didn’t stop there. Over the next seven years, they won three more titles. O’Neal was one of the first to recognize the potential the Warriors had with Steph, Klay, and Draymond Green.

O’Neal has been vocal in his admiration for Steph Curry ever since. In a 2016 interview, he went so far as to say, “He’s like their modern-day Jordan.” The former All-Star had seen plenty of generational players across his career, but few left a mark like Curry did. And paired with the quiet killer in Klay, O’Neal knew the Warriors had something rare.

About a decade later, his message to Bob Myers seems prophetic.