Is Klay Thompson Playing Tonight vs Kings? Warriors Release Availability Update of Their Shooting Specialist

Oct 14, 2022; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Klay Thompson (11) reacts during the first half of theme against the Denver Nuggets at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-USA TODAY Sports

Klay Thompson came back last season after a two-year-long hiatus just to win his fourth championship with the Golden State Warriors.

At the peak of his career, Klay Thompson went through every athlete’s greatest nightmare. He tore his ACL in Game 6 of the 2019 NBA Finals. The Warriors went on to lose the series and Klay spent an entire season on the bench.

Just as he was starting to make legitimate progress, tragedy struck again. During a practice scrimmage, Klay tore his Achilles. The news shocked everyone in the community.

It wasn’t just Warriors fans who were hurt by the news. The entire NBA community enjoys watching Thompson so much that seeing him suffer for two long years was tough on everybody. But he made a fairytale comeback and won his 4th championship in just 8 years.

This year is likely to prove even better for Thompson who’s made a lot more improvement. Having already played two games this season, Klay is expected to make another appearance on Sunday.

Also read: Jayson Tatum Breaks a Boston Celtics Scoring Record, Might Target Larry Bird and John Havlicek’s Decades Old Record

Klay Thompson will face Sacramento Kings on Sunday

Warriors’ official injury report mentioned only Andre Iguodala and Patrick Baldwin Jr. This automatically puts Klay Thompson on the active roster. Fans will definitely see him make an appearance against the Sacramento Kings on Sunday.

Killa Klay has averaged 21.1 points in his career against his upcoming opponents. He has also managed to average 3.5 threes per game in his 31 appearances against the Kings. It will be interesting to see how he fares against them in their forthcoming matchup.

Klay scored 16 points in his last game on 4 of 10 shooting from the 3-pt line. The Kings will need to find a way to stop his perimeter shooting or suffer consequences.

With Jordan Poole and Stephen Cury on the roster, Sacramento will also be far too stretched to stop drives. Klay can easily take advantage of this as well.

What to expect from Warriors this season?

The Warriors are the reigning champions. Their fourth championship cemented their name in the history books as one of the greatest NBA Dynasties. We expect the Warriors to reach another NBA Finals this year.

The addition of James Wiseman to the squad has improved their post-up defense and game. Wiseman, unlike Looney, can easily call for alley-oops and also dominate on pick and roles.

His presence changes a lot of things. Last season, GSW often lost against big teams. Their only weakness was a lack of talented starting centers. Wiseman changes that. Looney coming off the bench will be a lot more helpful for the Dubs as well.

Also read: Luka Doncic and Christian Wood Show Glimpses of Kobe Bryant and Shaquille O’Neal